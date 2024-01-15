Firms keen to hire displaced OFWs in NZ amid solon’s plea

THE Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) revealed recently that at least eight companies expressed “strong interest” in hiring over 450 overseas Filipino workers (OFW) displaced with shut down of a New Zealand firm.

The 452 OFWs were former employees of ELE Holdings Ltd., an Auckland-based labor-hire firm, which was put under receivership in December 2023.

Officer-in-Charge Hans Leo J. Cacdac also assured the DMW will provide the affected workers assistance, including financial aid and employment opportunities.

“From the minute we got word of the closure, our DMW-MWO in Wellington and the Welfare Office of OWWA immediately went into action and joined forces with our Philippine Embassy to respond to the needs of the workers,” Cacdac said.

Of the displaced workers, 130 received financial assistance from the DMW, while 50 got theirs from the Philippine embassy since they are New Zealand residents or dual citizens.

Also given help in settling their obligations in New Zealand were the 14 former ELE employees, who were on vacation in the Philippines.

The Migrant Workers Office in Wellington also coordinated with the Good Heart Foundation Charitable Trust, a Filipino nongovernmental organization, and the Filipino association in New Zealand to organize a job fair for the affected OFWs.

“Rest assured that we will continue to help OFWs affected by the closure and we will exert our best efforts in helping them find other employment opportunities, as well as provide all the necessary reintegration support they need,” Cacdac said.

Prior to its bankruptcy, ELE Holdings had employed 800 to 900 workers.

Solon’s plea

OVER the weekend, Senate Majority Leader Joel Villanueva said that over 700 OFWs who suddenly found themselves jobless in New Zealand before Christmas must get full and quick support from the Philippine government to ensure they get their back pay and benefits on time.

Villanueva exhorted the DMW and the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) to ensure that the displaced workers do not share the fate of thousands of Filipinos displaced in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) several years ago, whose terminal benefits and unpaid wages became subject of protracted negotiations that involved Manila and Riyadh.

“Having no job in a foreign country is a nightmare for our kababayan OFWs. For them, it’s no work, no pay. And without pay, how will they survive?” said Villanueva, author of the bill that became the DMW law (Republic Act 11641).

The lawmaker cited with dismay how 10,000 OFWs in the KSA who lost their jobs in 2015 have yet to receive back wages and benefits to this day.

Soonest time

SOME 700 workers are involved in the latest layoff in NZ, who found themselves suddenly jobless when ELE Holdings shut down unannounced four days before Christmas.

While the firm promised to pay the OFWs, it did not give a definite date when it would do so.

“We ask the DMW and the DFA to immediately make representations with the New Zealand government and the private company so that obligations to our OFWs will be fulfilled in the soonest time possible,” Villanueva said.

The lawmaker also raised concern that while the visas of the OFWs are valid for three years, they are not allowed to switch jobs.

Since the last week of December, the OFWs have been living on their own, and with the help of fellow Filipinos.

“We know this is not sustainable. One of these days they will run out of food and other supplies. Worse, they have families in the Philippines who are worried and yet, in need of support as well,” Villanueva said.

Papua New Guinea

MEANWHILE, Villanueva also urged the DFA and DMW to be proactive in monitoring the situation of OFWs in Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea, following violent attacks there early this week.

“Our office has received reports of the situation of our kababayan in Papua New Guinea who are seeking assistance from the government because of these violent attacks,” the Majority Leader said.

“Our OFWs are obviously the victims here. Swift government action will help alleviate their plight,” Villanueva added.