FAO conference trains spotlight on Asia Pacific farm sector

The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) is set to hold the 37th Session of the Regional Conference for Asia and the Pacific (APRC) in Colombo next month.

The conference, which will be held from February 19 to 24, will discuss and elaborate a strategy to tackle disasters, climate change, poverty, unsustainable practices, and food loss and waste.

The APRC, which is convened every two years, is the official forum where the Ministers of Agriculture and other high officials of FAO Member States in the Asia-Pacific meet to discuss region-specific challenges, opportunities and priorities for food and agriculture.

The conference results in recommendations that guide FAO’s work in the Asia-Pacific region and provide further guidance to FAO’s global conference, the highest governing body of the UN agency.

This session will discuss current country and regional priorities and pressing issues in the region, such as the State of Food and Agriculture in the Asia-Pacific region, the financing to end hunger for today and tomorrow, the food loss and waste, the transformation of capture fisheries and aquaculture, the One Health approach to tackle animal and human disease, and the transformation of agrifood systems for better resilience.

In preparation for the regional conference, FAO in the Philippines will convene a National Consultation with members of the government, private sector, academe and nongovernmental organizations to understand the unique challenges and experience of the Philippines to be highlighted during the high-level event.

According to Dr. Lionel Dabbadie, FAO Representative in the Philippines: “The Philippines has a unique experience in resilient agriculture and fisheries but is also facing unprecedented challenges.”

“Through this consultation, we look forward to understanding better how we can best support the efforts of the government to achieve a modern agriculture and fisheries sector, but also, to highlight the expertise that the Philippines can share to tackle the impending threats to food security and the environment that we face as a nation, a region, and the whole world.”