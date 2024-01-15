Exporters, manufacturers eye $3.82M in trade show

ABOUT 40 Philippine exporters and manufacturers of furniture and ceramics, among others, are aiming to generate $3.82 million in sales at an upcoming trade show in Germany, according to the Center for International Trade Expositions and Missions (Citem).

DESIGNPhilippines, Citem’s branding initiative that “positions” the Philippines as a sourcing destination for “finely crafted products” in the international stage, will participate in European trade show Ambiente that will be held in Messe Frankfurt, Germany from January 26 to January 30.

In the 2023 edition of Ambiente, Citem said the DESIGNPhilippines generated $2.73 million in sales with 30 participating companies. For 2024, Citem said it is bringing 40 Filipino brands and manufacturers, “collectively” during the 5-day trade fair.

The sales target for 2024 is 39.93-percent higher than the $2.73 million actual sales generated by DESIGNPhilippines in 2023.

In a statement on Friday, the Trade department’s export promotions arm said that this year, Ambiente presents “contemporary perspectives on modern lifestyle—taking on circular design, careful use of resources, rediscoveries from the archives, and new innovations as key inspirations.”

The Citem said it has been preparing the 40 brands and manufacturers through training, assistance in exporting requirements, and collaboration with consultants for product development.

“The Philippine delegation is set to conquer the European market by offering a diverse product selection. With a strong focus on sustainability, many of the products are made of ceramics, clay, weaved fiber, resin, and wood,” the Citem said.

Citem Executive Director Edward L. Fereira said the delegation is expanding its offerings with more exhibitors and two partner provinces for this edition after Citem’s participation overseas in previous years.

Fereira also noted that DESIGNPhilippines “has seen a continuous growth in the export sales, inquiries, and number of buyers from the region.”

In a bid to highlight crafts from different provinces in the country, Citem said DESIGNPhilippines “spotlights” Antique and Quirino provinces for the Germany-based sourcing show.

The Citem said both provinces are known for making use of their “abundant” natural materials in creating functional home and lifestyle pieces.

“Antique Province will bring 10 local manufacturers of textiles, looms, and home decor to participate in the trade fair,” Citem said, adding that the province worked with the Design Center of the Philippines (DCP) and DTI-Antique in developing their products that had been “initially showcased” in Manila FAME 2023, the Philippines’s “premier” trade show for quality home, fashion, and lifestyle products.

Meanwhile, the Citem noted that Quirino province features “intricate” fossilized flowers, bags, fashion items, furniture, and handmade decor, such as wood carvings, from their local communities. 11 brands are set to represent the province during the said international trade fair, the Citem added.

The participation of DESIGNPhilippines in Ambiente 2024 is its seventh run since 2016.

As the export promotions arm of the Trade department, the Citem said it is “committed to developing, nurturing, and promoting micro-scale, small-sized and medium-scale enterprises, brands, designers, and manufacturers by implementing an integrated approach to export marketing in partnership with other government and private entities.”