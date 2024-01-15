Davao City helps 200 OFWs, family members left behind

DAVAO CITY—More than 200 distressed overseas Filipino workers (OFW) and family members left behind here last year were provided with assistance by the city social welfare office, the city information office reported Friday.

The Families’ Welfare and Crisis Center of the City Social Welfare Development Office (CSWDO) said it assisted a total of 222 client-OFWs and family members left behind in 2023.

Of this number, 19 OFWs and 19 families left behind were able to avail of financial assistance reaching P170,000. The CSWDO said the money was taken from its crisis intervention fund.

“In 2023, from January-December, we have served 222 individual clients. Out of the 222,108 individuals are members of families left behind, while 144 were distressed OFWs,” said Rosevic Joey Jayme, CSWDO social welfare assistant.

“Most of their concerns that made them eligible for the AICS or financial assistance is that they are sick or are in short in finances, although we have referred them to Lingap, to DSWD [Department of Social Welfare and Development], to PCSO [Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office], to OWWA [(Overseas Workers Welfare Administration], and DMW [Department of Migrant Workers], they are still short in their finances to provide for their needs, especially for cancer patients,” she said.

Jayme said her office helped repatriated OFW families, “and there were also members of the family who asked assistance as the remittance from their OFW family member was not enough.”

Jayme said though, that her office’s assistance was limited and had to refer its clients to OWWA if they were members of the OWWA, or to the DSWD or the DMW.

The CSWDO also said it extended livelihood assistance worth P10,000 to two families left behind and three distressed OFWs. She said that the distressed OFWs were those who had been repatriated because of a distressful situation or those who were not paid well by their employers.

“Since they were repatriated with no savings, and no expected money to be received, they expressed that they need capital assistance to start or continue their small businesses,” she added.

For the livelihood assistance, Jayme said rollback payments would be collected every month with social workers monitoring their businesses every month and if they were paying regularly for the rollback payment.

“If the payments were collected on time due to the thriving livelihood project and they can pay the P10,000, they will be allowed to receive again another P10,000 assistance.”

She said feasible business ventures proposed by clients are referred to the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) and the latter may check if they are eligible for the agency’s programs.

Jayme said the Families’ Welfare and Crisis Center also offers financial literacy seminars, livelihood workshops, business and economic workshops, personal development workshops, basic health care services, referrals to other government agencies, psychosocial counseling and therapy services, referrals to the City Legal Office about legal concerns, and advocacy initiatives.