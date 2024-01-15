DA plans to deploy interventions for boosting rice output

The Department of Agriculture (DA) is keen on deploying interventions that will allow rice planters to increase their output during the dry season.

The DA said in a statement that the cluster meetings that kicked off last week will formulate plans for the deployment of interventions like seeds, fertilizer discount vouchers and soil amelioration and bio-control agents.

The agency said it started the cluster meetings for the Masagana Rice Industry Development Program to map out and “fine-tune” intervention strategies to mitigate the impact of an expected prolonged dry spell caused by the El Niño on rice production.

The DA is already implementing the agri-input assistance and scaling of rice technologies.

For starters, the DA mandated the adoption of alternative wet and dry technology to rice cultivation that will drastically reduce the amount of water needed to produce a kilo of rice to one liter per kilo from the current five liters.

“Better seeds could also be used to counteract the impact of rising temperature on rice yield. It is estimated that a 1 degree Celsius increase in temperature could reduce yield by 10 percent,” it said.

“While rice need solar radiation for carbohydrate assimilation, low temperature is preferred for optimum yield.”

Around 275,000 hectares of rice fields had been earlier identified as vulnerable to the impact of an El Niño-induced dry spell.

Early indications suggest that number could decline given the high water elevation of some dams used to irrigate rice fields.

Last December, the Department of Science and Technology (DOST) said it updated its mitigation measures to cope with the projected decline in rainfall this year.

The DOST said 65 out of the country’s 82 provinces are projected to suffer drought in the coming months due to El Niño.

The agency noted that majority of global climate models suggest that El Niño will likely persist until the second quarter of next year.

“Based on recent conditions, moderate to severe drought conditions are likely from February to May 2024. And by the end of May, 77 percent of the provinces of the country will have potential for drought—that would be around 65 provinces,” DOST Secretary Renato U. Solidum said in a press briefing in Malacañang.

“We need to further intensify our efforts to make sure that we are ready for this especially on the various fields that were already mentioned like health, water, agriculture, sanitation and of course, peace and order; and we also need to involve everyone in this effort.”

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. ordered the creation of a task force led by the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council to coordinate the El Niño-related efforts of the government.