Bong Go advocates for support to IP communities

SENATOR Christopher “Bong” Go lauded the successful augmentation of the national budget for the Mindanao Development Authority (MinDA), highlighting the allocation of P10 million to the Strengthening Indigenous People in Mindanao (STIP-Mindanao) Program which he pushed for as vice chairperson of the Senate Committee on Finance.

Go, an ex-officio member of the MinDA Board of Directors, highlighted that this funding boost is a move towards empowering the indigenous communities in Mindanao, focusing on preserving their rich cultural heritage and enhancing their living standards.

“This allocation is not merely a financial boost; it is a testament to our commitment to empower the indigenous communities of Mindanao. The indigenous peoples are the bearers of our rich cultural heritage, and we must ensure their growth, development, and integration into the fabric of our national progress,” stressed Go.

The STIP-Mindanao Program, with this newly allocated budget, aims to provide these communities with the necessary resources and support. The STIP-Mindanao Program is an initiative of MinDa that aims to provide essential resources and support to the indigenous peoples of Mindanao.

The program seeks to address various socioeconomic challenges faced by these communities by ensuring access to education, healthcare, and sustainable livelihood opportunities. Furthermore, the program is designed to be culturally sensitive, respecting and preserving the unique traditions and practices of each community.

“Our goal is not just to assist, but to empower. We strive to create opportunities for the indigenous peoples to flourish and contribute meaningfully to our society. This program is a step forward in fostering social inclusivity and ensuring that no one is left behind in our journey towards development,” Go encouraged.

“I am proud to be part of this initiative, and I am confident that with our collective efforts, we can make a significant difference in the lives of our indigenous brothers and sisters. The augmentation of MinDA’s budget is a clear signal of our unwavering support and commitment to the people of Mindanao,” he continued.

Senator Go likewise emphasized his dedication to advocating for and safeguarding the rights of indigenous peoples. He pointed out that in 2021, under former president Rodrigo Duterte’s leadership, Executive Order 139 was issued, providing death and burial benefits to Barangay Indigenous Peoples Mandatory Representatives.

According to Go, this move marked a significant step in acknowledging their vital role in community governance and involvement in decision-making processes.

Additionally, the Senator cited the time when Duterte served as vice mayor of Davao City in 2012. During this period, the local government enacted the Anti-Discrimination Code.

This code was designed to protect the rights of all citizens, including those of indigenous peoples, ensuring they are treated with the utmost dignity and respect.