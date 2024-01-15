BARMM accepts apology, wishes Sinulog fest well

DAVAO CITY—The Bangsamoro government accepted the public apology of the Cebu Technological University (CTU) after its presentation of a Moro dance for the Sinulog festival last week drew stinging public criticism even from Filipino Muslims.

In a statement it issued on January 13, the Bangsamoro government also acknowledged the good interest of the school by embracing, “and, to an extent, mainstreaming our cultural practices.”

“We also believe that such expressions should come with genuine sensitivity and deep understanding of the unique and vibrant Bangsamoro cultural context,” read the statement signed by BARMM Chief Minister Ahod B. Ebrahim.

“We also appreciate Cebu Technological University’s gesture of issuing a public apology regarding this incident. We are hopeful that the same sad incident would not be repeated in the future.”

Ebrahim said that “obviously, the Sinulog Festival is a deeply religious event of our Christian brothers and sisters which we respect. However, the inclusion of Bangsamoro and Muslim cultural arts and symbols in that festival is indeed misplaced.”

He added that the Bangsamoro government “decries as grossly inappropriate and culturally insensitive the ‘Singkil’ performance of the CTU during the opening salvo of the annual Sinulog Festival in Cebu.”

Open dialogue

WHILE Ebrahim said that Muslims acknowledged the enthusiasm and interest shown by the school, “in instances where there is concern about cultural appropriation, it is our belief that open dialogue and mutual respect are essential.”

“We encourage engagement between the relevant stakeholders, including festival organizers, local authorities, and representatives from our communities to foster a better understanding of our cultural heritage and practices, and their meanings and contexts,” he added.

Sinulog festival organizers wanted to depict the different regions of the country in the opening program of the festival, and assigned each region to the contingents from the participating universities and colleges. The Barmm was assigned to the CTU, which presented the Singkil dance.

The statement did not say if the Singkil is a religious dance but it is associated with the traditional and royal dance of the Maranao tribe around Lake Lanao.

Notwithstanding the controversy, the CTU immediately issued a public statement a day after the dance presentation last Friday. The school expressed its “deepest and most sincere apologies for any offense or disrespect caused by our Sinulog dance presentation during the Sinulog Festival Launching organized by the Sinulog Foundation Inc.”

“We understand and deeply regret that elements of our performance may have been perceived as insensitive or disrespectful towards your culture and religion. We assure you that there was absolutely no intention to cause harm or offense, and we are truly sorry if any aspect of our presentation came across as such,” the school’s statement read.

Valued, respected

The CTU added it valued and respected the rich cultural and religious diversity of the Cebu community, including the significant contribution of the Muslim community to Cebu’s vibrant tapestry.

“We are committed to learning from this experience and taking steps to ensure that such incidents do not occur again. We will be conducting a thorough internal review of our performance practices to identify areas where we can improve our understanding and respect for diverse cultural and religious backgrounds,” added the institution.

The CTU said that it “understands that apologies alone cannot fully repair the hurt caused. However, we hope that our sincere remorse, commitment to learning, and proposed actions demonstrate our genuine desire to build bridges and foster understanding between our communities.”

“Please be assured that we have learned a significant lesson from this incident and will work diligently to ensure that such mistakes are never repeated. We value the diversity that defines our community and will strive to create an environment where all individuals are treated with the utmost respect and dignity,” the CTU added.