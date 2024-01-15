As West cheers Taiwan, PHL restates its One-China policy

MANILA chose to remain neutral over the elections in Taiwan, where the pro-independence party won the presidential and legislative elections.

This as Washington, London, Tokyo and the European Union have issued congratulatory messages to Lai Ching-te of the pro-independence Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), drawing the ire of Beijing.

Manila’s Department of Foreign Affairs, however, restated its commitment to its One-China Policy in favor of Beijing.

“The Department of Foreign Affairs reaffirms the principles contained in the Joint Communique of the Government of the Republic of the Philippines and the Government of the People’s Republic of China signed by President Ferdinand E. Marcos and Premier Zhou Enlai on 9 June 1975.

“The Philippines is committed to its One-China Policy.

“The Joint Communique states that ‘the two Governments agree to settle all disputes by peaceful means…without resorting to the use or threat of force,’” the DFA said in a statement.

The Manila Economic and Cultural Office (Meco) was also silent on the victory of Lai.

US, UK, Japan, EU

congratulate Lai

US State Secretary Antony Blinken, British Foreign Secretary David Cameron, Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa and the European Commission’s foreign relations arm sent congratulatory messages on Taiwan’s elections.

“The United States congratulates Dr. Lai Ching-te on his victory in Taiwan’s presidential election. We also congratulate the Taiwan people for once again demonstrating the strength of their robust democratic system and electoral process,” Blinken said in a statement.

He said the US is “looking forward” to work with Lai and all the recently elected Taiwanese leaders “to advance our shared interests and values, and to further our longstanding unofficial relationship, consistent with the US One China policy as guided by the Taiwan Relations Act, the three Joint Communiques, and the Six Assurances.”

“We are confident that Taiwan will continue to serve as an example for all who strive for freedom, democracy, and prosperity,” he added.

He reiterated Washington’s commitment to “maintaining cross-Strait peace and stability, and the peaceful resolution of differences, free from coercion and pressure.”

In London, UK Secretary Cameron said the recent elections are “testament” to Taiwan’s “vibrant democracy.”

“I offer warm congratulations to the people of Taiwan on the smooth conduct of those elections and to Dr. Lai Ching-te and his party on his election. I hope that the two sides of the Taiwan Strait will renew efforts to resolve differences peacefully through constructive dialogue, without the threat or use of force or coercion,” said Cameron in a statement.

Japanese Minister Kamikawa expressed hope that the Taiwan Strait dispute will be resolved “peacefully through dialogue.”

She said Taiwan is “an extremely crucial partner and an important friend” of Japan.

“The Government of Japan congratulates the smooth implementation of the democratic election and Mr. Lai on his victory,” Kamikawa said in a statement.

She acknowledged that both Japan and Taiwan “share fundamental values and enjoy close economic relations and people-to-people exchanges.”

“The Government of Japan will work toward further deepening cooperation and exchanges between Japan and Taiwan, based on its position to maintain working relationship on the non-governmental basis,” she said.

In Brussels, the European Union welcomed the election in Taiwan and directed its congratulatory messages to the voters who participated in the democratic exercise.

EU stressed that the governance of its member states and Taiwan are founded on common values of democracy, rule of law and human rights.

“The European Union underlines that peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait are key to regional and global security and prosperity. The EU remains concerned about growing tensions in the Taiwan Strait and opposes any unilateral attempt to change the status quo,” Peter Stano, lead spokesperson of EU’s Foreign Affairs and Security Policy said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Paraguay and Lithuania—both have diplomatic relations with Taiwan—have also issued congratulatory messages to Lai.

“I greet the Taiwanese people on election day and congratulate on

behalf of Paraguay @ChingteLai, elected president of the Republic of China Taiwan. We will work together to strengthen our nations,” Paraguay President Santiago Pena tweeted.

China reaction

China’s foreign ministry warned countries who supported the newly elected leaders of Taiwan.

The ministry specifically berated the US Statement Department statement, saying that it “violates the one-China principle and three China-US joint communiques.”

The US also “sends a gravely wrong signal to the ‘Taiwan independence’ separatist forces.”

“We strongly deplore and firmly oppose this, and have made serious representations to the US side,” the Chinese foreign ministry said in a statement.

Beijing stressed that the Taiwan problem is “at the very core of China’s core interests.” This is the “first red line that must not be crossed in China-US relations.”

“China firmly opposes the US having any form of official interaction with Taiwan and interfering in Taiwan affairs in any way or under any pretext,” the Chinese foreign ministry said.

Beijing urged the US to “earnestly abide” by the one-China principle, “stop interactions of official nature with Taiwan,” as well as “strop sending any wrong signal to the separatist forces of ‘Taiwan independence.’”