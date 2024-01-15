Aqua Centro to hike water tariff rates in Cavite city in Feb

Aqua Centro, a Manila Water Philippine Ventures company, will charge its customers in General Trias, Cavite higher water tariff rates starting next month.

To be affected by the increase are residents of two villages—Villaggio Ignatius and Sunshine in Barangay Buenavista I.

The tariff rate increase is in line with the approved Provisional Authority granted by the National Water Resources Board (NWRB) last February 27, 2023, and backed by NWRB Resolution No. 03-0523 which extended until 2025 all Provisional Authority issued by the NWRB.

Under the new tariff rate schedule, the company will charge its customers consuming 5 cubic meters or less P184.78 per cubic meter, which is much higher compared to the P122.57 per cu. m. it charges for customers consuming 10 cu. m. and below.

The new tariff rates, however, go up as customers increase their water consumption as compared to the previous flat rate of P12.25 per cu. m.

For customers consuming 6 to 10 cu. m., the rate is P18.56 per cu. m., P20.04 per cu. m. for those consuming 11 to 2 cu. m.; P26.17 for those consuming 21 to 30 cu. m.; P29.22 for customers consuming 31 to 40 cu. m. and P32.30 per cu. m. for customers consuming over 40 cu. m.

According to Aqua Centro, the new tariff adjustments will allow the company to keep up with the increasing costs of capital investment, ensure the effective operation of its facilities, and adhere to government standards and policies.

Aqua Centro Territory Manager Mark Hizon Bartolazo said notice of the tariff rate hikes will be issued to its customers in the coming days.

He said the new tariff rates are still below the approved Provisional Authority granted to Aqua Centro, in which the company is allowed to charge as much as P316.50 for customers consuming 5 cu. m. or less, P69.30 per cu. m. for consumers consuming 6 to 10 cu. m., P74.80 for customers consuming 11 to 20 cu. m., P97.70 for customers consuming P21 to 30 cu. m., P109.10 for customers consuming 31 to 40 cu. m. and P126.60 for customers consuming over 40 cu. m.