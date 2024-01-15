Alex to be hailed Ms. Tennis, Tots as Ms. Volleyball in PSA Awards

RISING talent Alex Eala and star volleyball player Diana Mae “Tots” Carlos will have a share of the spotlight in the San Miguel Corp.-Philippine Sportswriters Association (SMC-PSA) Awards Night.

Eala, 18, is going to be crowned Ms. Tennis, while Carlos, 25, will be hailed Ms. Volleyball during the formal affair set January 29 at the grand ballroom of the Diamond Hotel.

They will join June Mar Fajardo (Mr. Basketball) and Sarina Bolden (Ms. Football) as recipients of a special award from the country’s oldest media organization headed Nelson Beltran, sports editor of The Philippine Star, for their outstanding achievements in their respective fields in 2023.

All four personalities form part of the huge 130-plus awardees who are in the PSA honor roll.

Highlight of the event presented by ArenaPlus, the leading sports entertainment gateway in the Philippines, and the Philippine Sports Commission, Philippine Olympic Committee, Milo, PLDT/Smart and Cignal as major sponsors, is the bestowing of the prestigious Athlete of the Year Award to world no. 2 pole vaulter EJ Obiena.

Also backing the gala night are the Philippine Basketball Association, Premier Volleyball League, 1-Pacman Partylist Rep. Mikee Romero and Rain or Shine.

A recipient of a Major Awards two years ago, Eala will be honored this time for a hectic year that saw the Filipina netter establishing herself as an emerging force in the sport by winning two International Tennis Federation Circuit titles and barging in the top 200 rankings in the world.

At the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, Eala ended a 61-year medal drought for Philippine tennis by claiming bronze in swomen’s single and then teamed up with Francis Casey Alcantara for another podium finish in mixed doubles.

Carlos meanwhile, distinguished herself as one of the best volleyball players in the country today by leading Creamline to the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) First All-Filipino Conference title opposite Petro Gazz in the absence of injured star Alyssa Valdez.

During the same tournament, the product of the University of the Philippines from Lubao, Pampanga, was adjudged MVP, the third time she won the PVL’s highest individual honor.

Before the end of 2023, Carlos also steered the Cool Smashers to the Second All-Filipino Conference championship where she was named Finals MVP following a two-game sweep of Choco Mucho before a record crowd of 24,459 at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.