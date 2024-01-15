60 years of friendship

European Union Ambassador Luc Veron (fifth from the left) and Foreign Affairs Undersecretary Theresa Lazaro (center), alongside SM Supermalls President Steven Tan (sixth from the right), led the ceremonial lighting of the 60th-anniversary logo commemorating Philippines-EU relations at the SM Mall of Asia Globe recently.

The lighting of this iconic landmark signifies the launch of the EU’s year-long anniversary celebration. The event was witnessed by ambassadors and officials of the EU Member States’ Embassies and the Department of Foreign Affairs, including Czech Republic Deputy Head of Mission Dalibor Mička, DFA Assistant Secretary Ma. Elena Algabre, French Ambassador Marie Fontanel, Irish Ambassador William Carlos, German Ambassador Dr. Andreas Pfaffernoschke, Finnish Ambassador Juha Pyykkö, Belgian Ambassador Michel Parys, Hungarian Ambassador Titanilla Tóth, Romanian Ambassador Răduţa Dana Matache, Dutch Ambassador Marielle Geraedts, and Spanish Embassy Chargé d’Affaires Alvaro Moreno.