5150 CamSur finally pushing through next month

THE 5150 Triathlon CamSur homecoming is finally pushing through next month with a diverse cast of seasoned campaigners and emerging racers—including age-groupers—ready and eager to showcase their prowess in various disciplines against the scenic backdrop of Camarines Sur.

Registration for the February 11 blue-ribbon event which was originally scheduled six months ago is under way at ironman.com/5150-camsur-register.

Adding excitement to the premier event—which features the challenging Olympic distance of 1.5-km swim, 40-km bike and 10-km run on a championship course—is the Go for Gold Sunrise Sprint.

This short distance triathlon series comprises a 750-meter open-water swim, 20-km bike and 5-km run, offering a sub-category within the 5150 triathlon event races.

It provides participants with a lively and amiable racing experience, maintaining the essence of Sunrise’s brand of triathlon racing but with fewer challenges than its longer-distance counterparts.

Originally slated last August 6 last year, the 5150 Triathlon CamSur had to be re-scheduled because of Mayon Volcano’s tantrums.

“The extended anticipation has only fueled the participants’ eagerness and hunger for recognition and success in the first of a series of triathlon races we have scheduled this year,” said Princess Galura, general manager and regional director of the organizing The Ironman Group.

Camarines Sur, the venue for the country’s first Ironman 70.3 race in 2009, has seen the triathlon series evolve over the years, attracting elite athletes worldwide and providing local talents with opportunities to compete in premier triathlon races, including the World Championships.

Aside from individual honors, various age-group categories and the Go for Gold Sunrise Sprint will offer additional titles at stake. The Ironman Group, hosting a number of races annually, including the Ironman, 70.3 and full Ironman events, consistently draws veteran and up-and-coming triathletes, both local and international.

After the 5150 CamSur, the Sunrise Events Inc. and the Ironman Group will hold the Sun Life Cycle PH on April 7 at Ayala Vermosa Sports Hub in Imus, Cavite followed by the grand Ironman 70.3 on April 21 in Lapu-Lapu City, Cebu.

The Cebu event will be ushered in by the Reyna Bulakna Run on April 19 and the RLC Ironman on April 20.

After the Shopwise Bike Fest on May 19, also in Imus, Cavite, the Century Tuna Ironman Philippines, a full triathlon event, returns to Subic on June 9, along with the 70.3 triathlon, with the Ironman slated on June 8.

The Sun Life 5150 resumes its journey to Bohol on July 14, enriched by the Sunrise Sprint, while the Ironman 70.3 Davao will be held on August 11 to be preceded by the RLC Ironman on August 10.

Building on its successful inaugural staging last year, the 5150 Triathlon Dapitan takes center stage again on September 8, which will also feature the Sunrise Sprint, while the ASICS Rock ‘n’ Roll Series concludes the running season on November 24 in Manila.