2Go unveils new program for local MSMEs, startups

Logistics firm 2Go Group Inc. has introduced 2Go Getters, a community of micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) and start-up companies.

The company said the community is open to anyone who aspires to build their business that needs delivery services.

2Go, a part of the SM group of companies, said its aim is to enable entrepreneurs of all scales and sizes to reach their dreams and aspirations.

“We understand the role we play in helping enable small businesses to flourish and grow. The synergy among the companies under the SM Group provides greater access and allows MSMEs to reach new markets and thrive,” Frederic C. DyBuncio, president and CEO, of SM Investments Corp. and also president and CEO of 2Go, said.

2Go Getters is an initiative dedicated to providing MSMEs with the tools they need in a competitive market, offering a series of growth-focused workshops, online promotional campaigns and networking opportunities.

Joining the 2Go Getters Community is free and members get exclusive deals and access to programs to equip them with the right knowledge to thrive.

Chriz Valdez, the founder of Ollocal, sells in SM malls locally produced products focused on coconut-based products.

“We forged our partnership with 2Go a few months ago. Our partnership with them has proven to be crucial in ensuring the smooth and efficient transportation of our goods. Their reliable and trustworthy approach to logistics has helped us streamline our supply chain and meet the demands of our customers effectively,” Valdez said.

She operates specialty stores at SM Malls in Cavite and a pop-up store in SM Mall of Asia. Valdez said is pursuing her mission with local talent and partners.

She is also an officer of Cavite Association of Producers and Entrepreneurs (Cape). There, she champions her fellow entrepreneurs and business owners.

“When one of our members opened about 2Go Getters, I did not hesitate to say yes. I did not think about myself but our members in the association who are outside Cavite. They wanted to send their products here, but they are looking for reliable logistics.”

Valdez and Cape use 2Go to transport their parcels to other members including Zamboanga, Bicol, Surigao del Sur, North and South Cotabato, Laguna and Bulacan.

