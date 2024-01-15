12 Paris Olympics boxing hopefuls undergo training camp in Canberra

CARLO PAALAM and 11 other elite boxers are expected to undergo a spartan-like training camp in Canberra as final preparation and evaluation for their potential slots on the team to the Paris Olympics qualifier in Italy next month.

Joining Paalam, flyweight silver medalist at the Tokyo Olympics but now fighting as a featherweight, are flyweight Rogen Ladon, light welterweights Paul Julyfer Bascon and Mark Ashley Fajardo, middleweights Ronald Chavez Jr. and Marjon Piañar and heavyweight John Marvin.

Completing the team are Vovinam world champion middleweight Hergie Bacyadan, former kickboxing bantamweight Claudine Veloso, lightweight Riza Pasuit and Tokyo Olympics women’s featherweight silver medalist Nesthy Petecio.

“We decided to send 12 boxers to Australia based on our recent evaluation while the other boxers will return to Baguio City to continue training,” Association of Boxing Alliances in the Philippines (ABAP) head trainer and coach Pat Gaspi said.

“But the boxers in Baguio City will not relax, they must be ready at any time because they might be called to duty,” he said.

The world Olympic qualifying competition are set February 29 to March 12 in Busto Arsizio, Italy.

The camp at the Australian Institute of Sports in Canberra will last until January 27.

After that, all 12 boxers will fly to in Alicante, Spain, for another camp from January 29 to February 4, travel to Murcia for another training until February 28 before proceeding to Italy.

Joining the boxers are coaches Ronald Chavez, Reynaldo Galido, Elmer Pamisa, Mitchell Martinez and Mario Fernandez.

Only light heavyweight Eumir Felix Marcial, broze medalist at the Tokyo Olympics, qualified for Paris with his silver medal from the Hangzhou 19th Asian Games last October.

A bronze medal at the Busto Arsizio is enough for a boxer to earn a ticket to Paris.

Three-time Southeast Asian Games featherweight champion Ian Clark Bautista and Junmilardo Ogayre, light welterweight John Paul Panuayan and middleweight Tyler Tanap returned to Baguio City and are on standby for the next qualifier in Bangkok from May 23 to June 3.