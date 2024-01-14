Stream Hollywood’s biggest awards shows of 2024 live and on-demand in one subscription

Viewers from the Philippines can watch the Emmys, Golden Globes, and Critics’ Choice exclusively on Lionsgate Play powered by PLDT Home

The start of a new year means the start of another awards season honoring the best of the best in Hollywood, and 2024 has already hit the ground running. The great thing is screen buffs in the Philippines get a virtual front-row seat to all the ceremonies, thanks to the live broadcasts and on-demand streaming on Lionsgate Play.

Get ready to cheer on big silverscreen hits like Barbie, Oppenheimer, and Killers of the Flower Moon, as well as TV gems such as The Bear, Ted Lasso, Succession, House of the Dragon, and so much more at the 2024 Emmys, Golden Globes, and Critics’ Choice Awards this January.

The 81st Golden Globe Awards, which already aired on January 8, 2024, saw the finest masterpieces from cinema and television score monumental wins. Prestigious director Christopher Nolan’s historical drama Oppenheimer won Best Motion Picture, with its lead actor Cillian Murphy playing the eponymous physicist winning Best Actor, among numerous other awards. Barbie led the show with nine total nominations, taking home the Cinematic and Box Office Achievement award. Over on TV, HBO’s Succession won Best Drama, Netflix’s Beef won Best Limited Series, and FX’s The Bear won Best Musical or Comedy. The Golden Globes ceremony is now available to stream on-demand on Lionsgate Play.

Coming up on January 15, 8AM Philippine time, is the Critics’ Choice Awards, hosted by comedian Chelsea Handler. Barbie continues to lead the nominations with 18 total, and Apple TV drama The Morning Show leads television with six total. Powerhouses such as Emma Stone starrer Poor Things, recent Asian favorite Past Lives, Disney’s Loki, Netflix’s The Crown, HBO’s The Last of Us, May December, American Fiction, and more are competing for various awards.

Capping off the awards slate in January is none other than the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards, celebrating the crème de la crème ontelevision. Succession leads the way with 14 total nominations, while contemporary favorites The Bear, Ted Lasso, Barry, The Last of Us, House of the Dragon, Beef, as well as HBO dark comedy The White Lotus, ABC sitcom Abbott Elementary, AMC’s Breaking Bad spinoff Better Call Saul, Amazon comedy-drama The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel allvying for major awards. The Emmys will air on January 16, 9AM Philippine time, and will be available on-demand afterwards.

For big screen buffs, the kickoff of the 2024 awards season is absolutely can’t-miss. Thanks to its partnership with Lionsgate Play, PLDT Home provides unlimited entertainment as customers get an exclusive rate on a Lionsgate Play subscription at only P79/month. On top of the prestigious awards shows, Lionsgate Play’s full roster of TV and movie offerings are available to stream at any time on the platform, giving Filipinos the ultimate in streaming they want and deserve at home.

Find out more about Lionsgate Play on PLDT Home and subscribe now by visiting https://pldthome.com/lionsgateplay.