Sit back and enjoy the show

WHEN Pete Sampras won his 14th tennis grand slam title in 2002, I wondered, well, it only took the American 37 years to break Roy Emerson’s record of 12 slams for men’s singles players.

I wonder soon after that, how long will it take to break Sampras’ record of 14 slams? Surely, whoever does that will be the GOAT.

Then even before Sampras’ career was over, Roger Federer came up and played impeccable tennis unlike anyone then. Sampras included.

I thought, “Federer is going to surpass Sampras in no time.”

True enough, Federer did at age 27 when he passed Sampras for his 15th grand slam at Wimbledon in 2009. Pete’s record stood for only five years.

I then postulated, “The way Federer is playing, but by the time he is done, his record for titles will be unmatched.”

I should just learn to not think about it and enjoy the game of tennis.

One year after Federer leapfrogged past the American, the No. 1 male tennis player in the world was… Rafael Nadal. And that rivalry with Federer was bewitching.

The two were going at it with two tennis superstars like the Fantastic Four’s The Thing against the Incredible Hulk.

The tennis gods threw monkey wrench into the mix and lo, and behold…. In came Novak Djokovic.

At age 37 today, Novak has 24 slams. He is tied with Margaret Court for the most. He is already the GOAT.

Or once more, am I getting ahead?

Nadal has 22 slams to his name. Time isn’t on his side as he said he plans to retire by the second half of the year.

He is missing the ongoing Australian Open after sustaining an injury in the Brisbane International right before the first Grand Slam tournament fired its opening serve. He will have two more opportunities to catch Novak—provided the Serb does not win the Australian Open—with the French Open scheduled this May/June and Wimbledon that is calendared for July. Plus, of course, Nadal stays healthy.

Nadal will turn 38 in June.

Djokovic on the other hand turns 37 this May.

As many have noted, no matter what Novak has accomplished, that fire in his eyes hasn’t diminished. Didn’t he jokingly say that he wanted Olympic gold?

The Paris Olympics will begin as soon as Wimbledon is wrapped up.

And I figure the Serb has a few more good years in him.

And going off tangent, as much as I love Break Point (on Netflix), the streaming giant should have one entire season dedicated to that Federer-Nadal-Djokovic Rivalry.

Us tennis fans are spoiled. We got to see four men branded as GOATs come in one after the other with the latter three enthralling us, capturing the sports world’s imagination as it is played. We can get all the sordid details later on Netflix (just as a suggestion to this wonderful docu-series’ producers Paul Martin, James Gay-Rees and Warren Smith).

I, on the other hand, am not going to speculate any further. As I was wrong with Sampras and then Federer, I will not entertain any more thoughts about GOATS and the most slams. I will just sit back, watch, munch on some popcorn, and enjoy this greatest of all eras in terms of tennis.

That’s not so bad.