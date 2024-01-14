Que eyeing record 4th victory at TCC Invitational golfest

ANGELO QUE is putting emphasis on mental preparation as he gears up for a record victory against a formidable field in The Country Club (TCC) Invitational reeling off January 23 at the demanding TCC course in Canlubang.

Despite going winless at home since routing the field by 12 strokes at the International Container Terminal Services Inc. (ICTSI) Classic at Mount Malarayat in 2017, Que is motivated to nail a fourth victory in the P6 million championship, which boasts of former champions and the Top 30 players from last year’s Philippine Golf Tour (PGT) Order of Merit ranking.

“Since no one has won four times at the TCC Invitational, it would be a big motivation to try and achieve this,” said Que, who triumphed in 2007, 2010 and 2011.

However, the three-time Asian Tour champion and one-time winner on the Japan Golf Tour acknowledges the challenge posed by a strong field of young players. He considers them as the biggest hurdle to his record drive in the event put up by ICTSI chairman and CEO Ricky Razon in 2003 to honor his father and ICTSI founder Don Pocholo.

“There are a lot of good, young players out there now, I think that would be the biggest hurdle,” said the 45-year-old Que, who has racked up 16 victories in a 20-year pro career.

Notable contenders include last year’s PGT leg winners Ira Alido and Rupert Zaragosa along with last year’s runner-up Lloyd Go, Keanu Jahns and Korean Hyun Ho Rho while former champions Miguel Tabuena and Tony Lascuña are also ready for a shot a second crown in the 72-hole championship organized by Pilipinas Golf Tournaments Inc. and backed by official apparel Kampfortis Golf.

Two-time winner Frankie Miñoza, 64, is also expected to add class and prestige to the event, which serves as the kickoff tournament for the 10-leg PGT circuit this year.

Defending back-to-back winner Guido van der Valk is likewise prepared for a third straight championship while reigning OOM winner Jhonnel Ababa aims for a breakthrough victory along with multi-titled Clyde Mondilla, Reymon Jaraula, Michael Bibat, Zanieboy Gialon, Dino Villanueva, Marvin Dumandan and Sean Ramos.

Que has also underscored the importance of fortitude in navigating the challenges presented by the demanding layout. He emphasizes that his primary focus and area for improvement lie in mental preparation as he approaches the tournament.

“Mental preparation is what I will be working on and try to improve,” he said.

Others expected to see action are Albin Engino, Nilo Salahog, Korean Minseong Kim, Fidel Concepcion, Rico Depilo and veterans and former OOM titlists Jay Bayron and Elmer Salvador.

The pro-am tournament will be held on January 22 with a select field of pros teaming up with the amateur guests of the sponsoring ICTSI.