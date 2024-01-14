PSA names Fajardo Mr. Basketball, Bolden Ms. Football in awards night

TWO athletes who excelled in their respective sports form a big part of the San Miguel Corp.-Philippine Sportswriters Association (SMC-PSA) Awards Night at the Diamond Hotel.

Basketball star June Mar Fajardo and football ace Sarina Bolden were named Mr. Basketball and Ms. Football, respectively, by the oldest media organization in the Philippines, headed by its president Nelson Beltran, sports editor of The Philippine Star.

This is the sixth time in the last seven years Fajardo was accorded the same honor by the PSA because of his five straight titles—it was only broken last year by Barangay Ginebra’s Scottie Thompson.

Bolden, meanwhile, will be bestowed the distinction for the second straight year.

Set January 29, the formal event is presented by the country’s 24/7 sports app ArenaPlus, with major sponsors Philippine Sports Commission, Philippine Olympic Committee, PLDT/Smart, Cignal, and Milo.

The event is also backed by the Philippine Basketball Association, 1-Pacman Partylist Rep. Mikee Romero, Premier Volleyball League and Rain or Shine.

Fajardo, 34, and Bolden, 27, both had banner years in 2023 that saw them lead their teams’ campaign in major international meets.

The 6-foot-10 San Miguel Beer center was in Cambodia as part of the Gilas Pilipinas team that regained the basketball gold medal in the 32nd Southeast Asian Games.

Three months later, Fajardo and the Philippine team played before adoring local basketball fans during the FIBA World Cup, which the country co-hosted with Japan and Indonesia.

Gilas failed to advance in the knockout stage, but earned one of three Asian berths to the FIBA Qualifying Tournament to the Paris 2024 Olympics.

But the 6-foot-10 product of University of Cebu saved his best for last, playing a major role in the national squad’s unexpected march to the gold medal at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou that ended the country’s 61 years of waiting to reclaim basketball supremacy in the region.

Locally, Fajardo’s star also shone bright after winning a record seventh Most Valuable Player award in the Philippine Basketball Association.

Bolden, meanwhile, continued to be the face of Philippine women’s football.

The former Loyola Marymount University star was a key player in the Filipinas team that made history by qualifying for the FIFA Women’s World Cup in New Zealand and Australia.

The 5-foot-8 forward then made the team’s maiden appearance even memorable by etching her name in the history books as the first Filipina to score a goal in the World Cup as the underdog Filipinas shocked co-host New Zealand, 1-0, in the group stage.

The winning goal was reminiscent of the same heroic Bolden pulled off during the knockout phase of the Asian Football Confederation Women’s Asian Cup in 2023 by scoring the winning penalty kick against Chinese-Taipei to advance in the semifinals and clinch a ticket to the FIFA Women’s World Cup.