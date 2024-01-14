NBTC links up with SBP Coaches Academy for Coaches Convention comeback

For the first time in five years, the National Basketball Training Center (NBTC) is bringing back its Coaches Convention for its latest season.

Filipino tacticians from all over the world will converge at the SM Mall of Asia Arena and CCF Center from March 21-23 for a three-day session coinciding with the Smart-NBTC National Finals where they’ll get a chance to pick the brains and bond with the best basketball strategists with Philippine roots.

Promising a bigger and better offing this time, the SBP Coaches Academy led by decorated mentor Jong Uichico is also partnering with the NBTC in hopes of further levelling up basketball teachings for coaches.

“It’s an honor for the NBTC to partner with the SBP Coaches Academy in this noble endeavor,” said NBTC program director Eric Altamirano. “We’re happy for the return of the NBTC Coaches Convention since the pandemic happened and it’s part of our vision to not only focus on the youth, but also the coaches who are their stewards as we hope to mold future leaders through the sport of basketball.”

This connection also allows the NBTC to extend this offering in a larger scale, all the more with the SBP Coaches Academy extending its reach to the provinces with the goal of equipping mentors with the right tools to develop the next generation of Filipino basketball players.

Since 2011, the Coaches Convention has been one of the NBTC’s foremost initiatives, engaging with local coaches and introducing them concepts which they could bring over to step up the game in their localities.

Over a thousand coaches participated in the last staging of the convention in 2019, with NBA player Metta World Peace and international coaches Tab Baldwin and Rob Beveridge sharing their insights.