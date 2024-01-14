CAN MCFASolver make it two in a row?

The Tech Centrale are aiming to do that as the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) 3×3 Third Conference unveils Leg 3 on Monday at the Ayala Malls Fairview Terraces.

Buoyed by their 19-17 victory over San Miguel in last week’s final, the guest team eyes to become the first to win two legs in a row this conference by bringing back the same quartet of Brandon Ramirez, Louie Vigil, Yutien Andrada, and Terrence Tumalip.

MCFASolver leads Pool A, but will be hard-pressed right in its opening day game as it battles TNT Triple Giga in the third match of the 13-game schedule.

The Triple Giga, winner of five legs in the Second Conference but have yet to reach the finals in the season-ending tournament, are fielding in Matt Salem to go with the trio of Chester Saldua, Ping Exciminiano, and Almond Vosotros.

Purefoods Titans join the Tech Centrale and Triple Giga in the same group.

Leg 2 runner up San Miguel kicks off Day 1 of pool play by facing opening leg champion Meralco at 11 a.m.

Together with the Beermen and Bolts in Pool B are Terrafirma Dyip and Barangay Ginebra Kings.

Cavitex Braves, Blackwater Smooth Razor, Northport Batang Pier, and Pioneer Elastoseal Katibays round up Pool C.

Top eight teams to emerge at the end of the two-day pool stage will make it to the knockout phase. Two teams advance from Pool A and three teams each from the two other groups.

A grand prize of P100,000 goes to the champion team, while runner up receives P50,000, and third placer P30,000.