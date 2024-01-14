Mapua takes the spotlight though RDI

Making it to the Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings in 2023, research, development and innovation (RDI) is rightfully at the center of the Yuchengco-led Mapúa University’s academic brilliance and efforts.

As it marches on to further excellence and global recognition, Mapúa is setting its sights on strengthening and enriching its RDI culture, cultivating the curiosity and pursuit of knowledge among its students and faculty members as well, Mapua said.

As it is said, the proof of the pudding is in the eating. Earlier on, Mapúa University has been beefing up its RDI capabilities with the establishment of its International Linkages for Research and Development (ILRAD) office in 2012.

ILRAD’s primary objective is to encourage more researchers and funders to come together, and innovate and create new knowledge to develop new services, processes, device, instruments, and products with economic values that could be used for the development of the nation.

The university also established the Yuchengco Innovation Center, a state-of-the-art research facility in 2014.

Making its talents known globally, Mapúa has produced three James Dyson Award (JDA) winners—Carvey Maigue for his invention of AuREUS, or Aurora Renewable Energy and UV Sequestration. It was made of crop waste that absorbs stray ultraviolet rays from the sun and turns them into renewable energy.

Mark Kennedy Bantugon won for his Pili Seal, a two-component aircraft parts sealant made from waste material from pili tree resin; and Jeremy de Leon, who bagged the prize for his Make-roscope, an easy-to-use microscope the size of a keychain.

Realizing its vision, Mapúa University made it to the Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings 2023 as the fourth-ranked Philippine institution.

The THE universities are judged based on teaching, research, knowledge transfer, and international outlook.

It should be noted that Mapúa is second in the Philippines with the highest research roll out.

RDI impact and benefits

Mapúa faculty members and exemplary researchers, Dr. Delia B. Senoro, Mapúa professor and director of ILRAD, and Dr. Ma. Janice J. Gumasing, associate professor of Mapúa’s School of Industrial Engineering and Engineering Management, said the RDI culture at the university and its impacts not only inspire the students and the academe but also the society.

“Research in academic institutions is very important, and conducting it is a norm in the academe. The academe is expected to generate new knowledge from RDIs and share the new knowledge with students,” Senoro said.

Senoro has an extensive body of work but considers her work on the development of health vulnerability reduction system in select local government units (LGUs) as one of the most impactful.

Likewise, Gumasing possesses an impressive list of research. She takes pride in her work on the ergonomic design of beds for post-stroke patients and healthcare staff.

“The main purpose of investing in RDI is to remain competitive on a global scale. Conducting research, especially the high-impact ones, and innovations will really give Mapúa a competitive advantage,” Gumasing said.

Both esteemed professors have high regard for the impact that RDI culture inspires, especially among the students.

“It has a big impact. If we are going to start on perceived impact, students develop inquisitive minds and start to ask more questions. They tend to do more work and investigation of a topic or look for solutions to problems,” Senoro explained.

In gauging the quality of Mapua’s graduates with respect to RDI, Senoro said one measure could be the result of the James Dyson Awards.

“For three consecutive years, we have had three winners coming from Mapúa. This is an excellent indicator and measurement of embedded research ecosystem in the university. Winning the JDA is truly an outcome of embedded research culture to students. You cannot have the JDA if you do not have the RDI culture … in yourself,” she pointed out.

Gumasing, who is among the faculty members with a substantial number of Scopus-indexed research, added that one can also quantify the impact of RDI through the number of research outputs made by students, faculty, and staff.

These include papers published to reputable and high-impact journals and papers presented in international conferences, as well as on innovations in creative works recognized by private and government institutions.

These are also evident in the number of awards and recognitions received by students on RDI, as well as on students who received grants or funding from private or government institutions.

Shaping Mapúa’s RDI culture

Mapúa nurtures its RDI culture from within the system starting with faculty members and students. It incentivizes the teachers’ scientific outputs in various research projects and undertakings.

In return, this motivates and inspires them to conduct research and publish scientific papers to journals, and present their research results to international conferences with proceedings indexed in Scopus.

Students get perks with their research projects, too. Part of their graduation requirements is to have global experience.

They join international exchange programs, sandwich programs, summer camps, or conferences to acquire global experience.

If they will present their paper at an international conference, Mapúa pays the registration fee, provided that the proceedings will be indexed in Scopus.

The paper is reviewed by experts for quality, significance, and relevance before it is recommended if it should be accepted for presentation, Gumasing shared.

Moreover, Mapúa’s Yuchengco Innovation Center, where most externally funded research projects are housed, is equipped with the latest technologies for in-house researchers and students.

The university’s schools and departments have their own state-of-the-art laboratories that cater to the needs of students and faculties, one of the reasons why RDI can and is flourishing from within the community.

At ILRAD, among the strategies being developed to strengthen RDI is sending students to countries with high-tech, massive, and mature national research system like Taiwan, Denmark, Sweden, South Korea, and Canada.

ILRAD is currently processing the requirements of Mapúa students who will have a research engagement in India.

“Mapúa students’ inquisitive trait is an advantage as a future human resource of the country and the world. The quality of graduates Mapúa produced would translate into the quality of human resource who would later contribute to national and global developments,” Senoro pointed out.

For her part, Gumasing is hoping that students’ appreciation for RDI translates even while they are outside the walls of the campus.

“Through research endeavors, students get to apply what they have learned from the classroom to real-world scenarios and would help them comprehend the significance and importance of academic topics. This is beneficial when they work in industries and be able to apply their knowledge and skills,” she said.