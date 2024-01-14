Lipa City hosts unique simul golf meet in Summit Point, Malarayat

LIPA City seeks to make its mark as one of the country’s top golf tourism destinations with the launch of the 1st Lipa City Fiesta Barako Golf Tournament at Summit Point Golf and Country Club and Mount Malarayat Golf and Country Club on Wednesday and Thursday.

It is a distinct event giving women golfers a chance to play against the men, with seniors also in the mix in the four-to-play three-to-count format.

Organizers also expect top junior golfers to see action in the tournament featuring 80 teams.

“This isn’t exclusive for the ‘machong barako,’ no separate women’s division,” Summit Point general manager Vic de Guzman said. “It’s our way to show the golfing community what’s Lipa [City] and who we are as Lipeño[s].”

Women can compete by forming all-female teams or by joining mixed teams with the men and seniors who play one round at Summit Point and another at Mount Malarayat.

While the Philippine Airlines Interclub is billed as the premier club team competition and Fil-Am Invitational considered the biggest and longest-running amateur event, Lipa City’s Fiesta Barako Cup aims to position itself as the top local government unit-organized golf tourism event highlighted by its novel format.

The City is also holding the 9th Mario D. Africa Sr. Memorial Chess Cup at the Lipa City Convention Center, while other fiesta activities during the week include Flavours of Lipa Food Fair and the Traje de Mestiza Fashion Show at Plaza Independencia, the Mutya ng Lipa coronation and the Grand Float Parade.

“It’s an honor for Lipa City to hold this kind of tournament,” Lipa Mayor Eric Africa said. “Hopefully, golfers will put Lipa City in their routines.”