Dilao, Diaz share MVP honors in Kasadyahan netfest in Iloilo

FRANCE DILAO and Jana Diaz pounded out victories in contrasting fashions in 16-and-under play as they shared most valuable player honors in the Gov. AR Defensor Kasadyahan national juniors tennis championships at the LaPaz courts in Iloilo recently.

The third-ranked Dilao stunned top seed Al Tristan Licayan, 4-6, 6-2, 10-7, in the semifinals then foiled local bet Ian Ituriaga, 6-4, 7-6 (1), as the Santa Rosa bet ended a long title spell in the Group 2 tournament of the Palawan Pawnshop-Palawan Express Pera Padala-sponsored nationwide circuit.

Diaz, on the other hand, dominated her side of the competition by nailing straight-set triumphs in the finals.

But the Imus (Cavite) lass needed to overcome unseeded Alexandra Onte’s fierce challenge before pulling through, 6-7(6), 6-2, 10-5.

Licayan, meanwhile, redeemed himself in the premier division, repulsing No. 1 Ariel Cabaral, 6-2, 7-5, in a duel of General Trias (Cavite) bets, while top seed Chloe Mercado from Quezon City survived Jasmine Jaran, 2-6, 6-2, 10-6, to reign in the 18-and-under division of the event sanctioned by the Philippine Tennis Association and presented by Dunlop.

Homegrown talents Anthony Castigador and Louraine Jallorina also came away with a pair of reversals in 14-and-under class with Castigador turning back No. 1 and doubles partner Andrian Rodriguez, 3-6, 6-3, 10-5, and Jallorina holding off top seed Cadee Dagoon, 6-4, 7-5.

Xian Calagos from Baybay City escaped with a 4-6, 7-5, 12-10 win over Francisco de Juan III in the semis then ripped Ciaran Alipo-on, 6-1, 6-1, to share the 12-and-under honors with fellow top seed Maristella Torrecampo from Naga City, who crushed Diana Alcarde, 6-1, 6-2.

Third seed Prince Crisosto, also from Iloilo City, wore down top seed Everett Niere, 4-1, 2-4, 10-5, in the 10-unisex side of the week-long event held as part of the Kasadyaha Festival celebrations.

France Dilao later teamed up with brother Frank to defeat Gian dela Cruz and Ituriaga, 8-5, and claim the 18-and-under doubles crown while Princess Tara and Czarina Miraflor scored a 1-0 (ret.) win over Mercado and Jaran in the girls’ side of the event which served as the kickoff leg of this year’s edition of the country’s longest talent-search put up by Palawan Pawnshop president and CEO Bobby Castro.

Castigador and Jallorina also came away with their second titles as the former and Rodriguez thwarted Rafael Santiago and Rizzjun Labindao, 8-4, in the 14-and-under finals, while latter and Ave Policarpio frustrated Torrecampo and Dagoon, 8-6, to pocket the girls’ trophy in the tournament organized by CESE Iloilo Sports Development and Management Office’s Ma. Janelyn Fundal and Sports Development’s Ray Cabarles.