BusinessMirror editor, 3 journalists receive DOST Media Loyalty Award

Four journalists who have been covering the Department of Science and Technology for many years now capped the last days of 2023 on a high note when each of them received a Media Loyalty Award from the DOST.

BusinessMirror’s Science Editor Lyn Resurreccion, BSC Multimedia Services’s Syensya na, Tekno Pa Host Hermelina Tenorio, NET25’s Eat Connect Host Annabelle Surara, and Philippine Star Science Reporter Rainier Allan Ronda were bestowed the Media Loyalty Award for their dedication to science communication through their respective platforms.

Representatives of DOST Calabarzon and of DOST Mimaropa receive their respective office’s recognition from DOST-STII officials Director Richard P. Burgos (left), Allan Taule (second from right), and Rodolfo de Guzman. The DOST honored its two regional offices for having promoted scientific knowledge and principles through mass media

The DOST’s Science and Technology Information Institute (DOST-STII) gave the awards during its Year-in-Review and Media Thanksgiving celebration at a hotel in Quezon City on December 12, 2023.

DOST-STII recognized its loyal media partners who have been covering the science and technology beat for more than 10 years, spreading the word about how the Science department’s researches, products and services can contribute to the progress of the people and the country.

Science Secretary Renato U. Solidum Jr,. in his speech honoring the members of the press, said: “When I see Melly Tenorio, Lyn Resurreccion, Belle Surara, Rainier Ronda, and most of our media partners who continue to contribute day in and day out… no Christmas season nor holidays can stop them from bringing the DOST news to their faithful followers and to the public.”

“Tonight, I honor and give thanks to you, our loyal media friends, who have unceasingly followed our programs and brought the good news to the public through your chosen platforms,” the Science chief added.

Solidum likewise recognized the new crop of science journalists covering the DOST beat, seeing it as a “welcome development because it means our efforts in creating science awareness is making an impact on the new breed of media practitioners,” he said.

The Science department also gave appreciation to its regional offices—DOST Region IV-A (Calabarzon) and DOST Region IV-B (Mimaropa)—which have promoted a culture based on scientific knowledge and principles shared through mass media.

“On behalf of my colleagues in DOST Executive Committee and service offices, we sincerely thank you [the media] for your never-ending service to deliver science, technology, and innovation to the marginalized and to every corner of the country, “ Soidum pointed out in Filipino.

Image credits: Reine Alberto, DOST-STII





