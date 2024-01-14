331 pawikan hatchlings released into the sea in Batangas

A total of 331 pawikan, or Olive ridley sea turtle, hatchlings were released into the sea in San Juan, Batangas, last December 2023 and in the early days of January, Aboitiz Land announced recently.

The activity was part of the initiative of Aboitiz Land, the real estate arm of the Aboitiz group, to conserve Olive ridley sea turtles in its seaside development.

The pawikan have experienced a troubling decline in recent years, rendering them endangered in the Philippines. Despite their long life span, a significant number of hatchlings fail to reach adulthood.

Recognizing the issue, the company, since October 2023, has rigorously documented 956 pawikan eggs within its Pawikan Sanctuary at Seafront Residences, as an integral component of its ongoing pawikan conservation initiative that started in 2018.

“In our ongoing commitment to marine conservation, we are thrilled at the potential for more pawikan releases in the upcoming weeks, contributing to the continued success of Seafront Residences’ Pawikan Sanctuary,” said Atty. Irene Mischele Sta. Ana, Aboitiz Land’s senior assistant vice president of Legal and Corporate Affairs.

The initiative was carried out through a collaboration involving the Aboitiz Foundation, the Department of Environment and Natural Resources, and the University of the Philippines Diliman Institute of Environmental Science and Meteorology.

The activity also featured the Seafront Residences vecinos or homeowners, the Philippine Coast Guard, the Philippine Coast Guard Auxiliary, the Municipal Environment and Natural Resources Office, Bantay Dagat, and the Council of Barangay Calubcub II.

Seafront Residences along the San Juan, Batangas, coastline, is home to the Pawikan Sanctuary. The long-term project, which started in 2018, is dedicated to the conservation and protection of endangered Olive Ridley sea turtles and their nesting habitat.

The endeavor aligns with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals 14 and 15, Life Below Water and Life on Land.

“Emphasizing the collaborative spirit essential for nurturing both human lives and delicate hatchlings, I applaud the collective efforts of our team members, partners, and the community in safeguarding local biodiversity here in Batangas,” shared Ginggay Hontiveros-Malvar, Aboitiz Equity Ventures’ Chief Reputation and Sustainability officer and Aboitiz Foundation president.

“Witnessing this has deeply inspired me, reaffirming the crucial importance of synergy in preserving nature for the benefit of future generations,” Hontiveros-Malvar added.

Seafront Residences, with its exclusive beachside development, stands as a beacon of conservation efforts.

Aboitiz Land has renewed its five-year commitment to marine life, such as the Pawikan Night Patrol and coastal cleanup efforts conducted in partnership with Planet CORA and the Aboitiz Foundation.

The Pawikan Sanctuary is a multifaceted project is geared towards safeguarding turtle habitats and preserving the shores of San Juan, Batangas.

Image credits: Aboitiz Land






