Unwrap the joy of sharing as SMAC supports Hapag Movement

YOU can help the hungry this holiday season.

Globe and SMAC, SM’s customer loyalty program, are back with Ibalik ang Sarap ng Pasko sa Hapag, a campaign that turns your holiday shopping into a beacon of hope for those suffering from involuntary hunger. For every SMAC card purchased on or before January 31, 2024, SMAC donates P50 to Globe’s Hapag Movement.

Every swipe of your SMAC card does more than just tally up your purchases. With each transaction, you also have the opportunity to help someone in need.

“When you choose to avail of a SMAC card, you’re embracing that holiday spirit beyond the usual. You’re joining a movement that feeds hope and joy to countless Filipino families affected by hunger. Each card is a pledge to make the season brighter for someone in need,” said Yoly Crisanto, chief sustainability and corporate communications officer at Globe Group.

“In the second year of our partnership with Globe, our goal is to bring even more support to the Hapag Movement to make a greater impact and help more Filipinos in need. We believe there is no better way to celebrate the holidays than by sharing, and like last year we are assured that our members will join forces with us in making this campaign a success,” said Jay Beltran, head of sales and marketing, Digital Advantage Corp. (DAC).

The Hapag Movement aims to help 500,000 Filipinos experiencing involuntary hunger. Every point you donate through your SMAC card becomes a lifeline.

You may also contribute through various platforms, including GCash, credit card donations, or Rewards points via the GlobeOne app. This inclusivity means that anyone can join in this cause, amplifying the impact of the campaign.

In this season of joy and giving, your shopping choices have the power to transform lives. The SMAC card is more than just a shopping companion. Every card purchase and every swipe counts towards a future where no table is empty, and no heart is hungry.

More information is available at tinyurl.com/y94kt3j8 or www.globe.com.ph/globeofgood.