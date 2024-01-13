Top Muntinlupa students feted

The City Government of Muntinlupa, through the Muntinlupa Scholarship Division (MSD), recently honored one board topnotcher and 32 students with Latin honors. Mayor Ruffy Biazon (back row, center) congratulated them for setting a good example to younger students.

The city government gave each a medal, certificate and cash incentives. Foremost among them is Maureen Grace C. Usacdin, who finished on top of the Real Estate Appraisers Licensure Examination in September of last year. She received P100,000 for her accomplishment.

The MSD likewise feted 10 cum laude who brought home P10,000; 21 magna cum laude who took home P20,000; and one summa cum laude who was awarded P30,000.

The division’s monetary reward forms part of Muntinlupa’s initiative to spur academic excellence in all levels, in accordance with the mayor’s education agenda.