Solon: Tap LGUs to enforce discount for senior citizens

A party-list lawmaker on Tuesday said all local government units (LGUs) should be tapped to ensure the even implementation of the 20-percent discount for senior citizens.

Senior Citizens Rep. Rodolfo Ordanes Jr. said the role of the local Office of Senior Citizen Affairs is larger than that of the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) regarding the application and enforcement of purchase discounts.

“The problem with depending on the OSCAs for enforcement of the 20 percent seniors discount is that the implementation is uneven. Some local governments can do a good job but most cannot because of lack of personnel and resources,” he said.

He said the best way to ensure proper enforcement is for the election of city and municipal officials “who can do the job right on seniors’ welfare.”

Ordanes said DTI’s role is limited to 5 percent special discount for basic necessities and prime commodities (BPNC), if senior citizens are buying from supermarkets and groceries.

“As the law is currently written, the recent DTI statement on its role is correct and the 5 percent discount on purchases of basic necessities and prime commodities can overcome some of the impact of elevated inflation,” Ordanes said.

“This 5 percent discount does not cover everything that can be purchased at supermarkets and groceries. It covers only the basic necessities and prime commodities. There is also a purchase limit of P1,300. That is the status quo,” he added.

He said there are existing proposals in the House of Representatives seeking to expand the 20-percent seniors discount to other expense items, but these are not yet laws and none of them involve grocery items.

Most of the bills are proposed discounts for utilities expenses, he said. PNA

Image credits: PNA





