Remembrance of trains past

Just before Christmas day, there was a news item about the re-opening of the Naga City to Legaspi City train route in Bicol, a 101-kilometer railway line that stopped operations about six years ago.

It brought me back to my childhood days when I was still in elementary school. I grew up in a neighborhood located near a railroad track that ran from Tutuban in Manila to Dagupan, Pangasinan.

I must note here that this was in the province. It was a world apart from the setting depicted in the popular sitcom “Home Along The Riles” starring Dolphy and Nida Blanca, which was inspired by the urban phenomenon in which homeless migrants illegally built makeshift dwellings close to railroad tracks.

In my case, the street where we lived was perpendicular to a busy railway line. All kinds of trains passed daily by our street: passenger trains, cargo trains, and trains carrying freshly harvested sugar cane to azucarera mills somewhere. From our house, we could feel the vibration every time a train would roll by. The piercing whistle of a train was part of the everyday cacophony.

Some of them were so regular in their schedules, we could tell the time of day by their passing. We could even sense the coming of a train from miles away by putting our ears or hands on the rails to feel the vibrations.

My street pals and I also used the heavy passing trains to flatten down soft drink tin caps which we turned into sharp rotating toy guillotines.

We particularly looked forward to the passing of open-sided freight trains called “bagons,” which were fully loaded and heavy with freshly cut sugarcane stalks. As the freight wagons languidly rumbled by, one or two of our bigger buddies would run along them to pull out canes from the bunch. It was a reckless and dangerous stunt but it was a bragging point for a gang mate who could do it.

I played it safe because even if I was adventurous, I wasn’t that reckless. But during summer vacation, there were four of us who would wander off to sugarcane fields far outside the town by walking over the rails, much like the adolescent characters in the movie “Stand by Me.” Each of us would be coming back with two sugar cane stalks that we’ve just cut from the fields.

What I cherish most are the memories of us sinking our teeth into the fibers of the skinned sugar cane stalks as we relished the sweet juices, which sometimes ran down from our mouths, staining our dirty sandos (undershirts).

Those were safe and peaceful days for trains back then. There were no terrible happenings involving trains such as derailing or colliding.

There was just one incident that I still vividly recall. One afternoon, a passenger train suddenly stopped on its tracks. Our neighborhood became abuzz. I later learned that “Budam” was hit by the train and died instantly. I felt dizzy and nauseous when I heard what happened. She was our harmless “village idiot,” our version of “Kuala” the character played memorably by Lolita Rodriguez in the movie “Tinimbang Ka Ngunit Kulang.” Many times she would be seen walking through our street, begging for food, always looking jolly with her ever-present smile.

I rode in one of the passenger trains once or twice as a boy and the last time as a family man in my late 20s. Through the train window, I caught glimpses of the plains of Central Luzon, from green rice paddies to chocolate brown rivers to bucolic scenes of farmers on carabaos, dusty barrio streets and little nipa huts here and there.

I never outgrew my fascination with trains and train travel. One of my treasured toys was a toy train bought by my Tatang, which I have lost long ago to my eternal regret. My favorite folk song is the poignant “500 Miles Away From Home” as sang by Peter Paul and Mary.

Of course, I also liked train movies. The classic train movie for me is “Emperor of the North” featuring Lee Marvin as a hobo hopping on to freight trains and Ernest Borgnine, the sadistic train conductor who guards his train, the No. 19, against those trying to hitch a ride for free. Their climatic mano-a-mano duel staged thrillingly on top of a moving freight train remains for me the mother of all movie fight scenes.

For other action thrillers involving trains, I can easily recall “Runaway Train” starring Jon Voight, “Unstoppable,” starring Denzel Washington as a railway employee trying to stop a runaway train, and many more. I’ve seen the Korean horror action thriller “Train to Busan” at least three times.

With plenty of idle time in my hands as a senior retiree, I now watch a lot of documentaries and travel vlogs about, what else, trains!

But what I love watching most are travel vlogs on board trains in Japan. I envy Japan’s extensive and ubiquitous railways. They have all types: commuter trains, leisure trains, slow trains, and supersonic trains. Japan opened its first railway in1872, built by British engineers who also built the first railway in India in 1853.

We built our first railroad in 1892 just 20 years after Japan. But the big difference is while we were slow to extend it and even stopped building railroads altogether, Japanese engineers began building railroads at a rapid rate, even while Japan was being bombed incessantly during the last years of World War II. Railway expansion was part of their national policy. This is why you can now go to the remotest place in Japan via trains.

The British invaders in the 1700s should have stayed in the Philippines. They were compulsive railway builders and under them, we probably would have had an extensive railroad network throughout the country, just like in India, their former colony.

I dream of an extensive railway going from the Ilocos or Cagayan Valley’s Aparri down to the last town in Mindanao island. But that won’t happen in my lifetime. For now, I’m impatiently waiting for the completion of the much-vaunted North–South Railway. The 147-kilometer, 35-station railway will supposedly run from Laguna in the South to Metro Manila, Bulacan and Clark in Pampanga. The latest update is that the said project will be completed by 2028. I tell myself, “habaan pa ang pasensya, sing-haba ng riles ng tren.”

I just have to content myself with experiencing the joy of train travel vicariously, thanks to my favorite channels on a streaming platform.

So excuse me, folks, while I hop on the train of my imagination. Yes, I can hear the whistle blow 500 miles. And as the old song “Freight Train” says: “Please don’t tell ‘em what train I’m on/They won’t know what route I’ve gone.”