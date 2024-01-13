President Magsaysay grandson empowering SMEs

Drawing from his experience as an entrepreneur, Asian Vision president and CEO Francisco “Paco” Magsaysay aims to empower small and medium enterprises with technologies such as internet cable and connectivity with managed services, cloud solutions, cybersecurity, professional IT services, and structured cabling, especially businesses in areas outside Metro Manila.

“We have a local presence. We have people on the ground who provide good customer service. A lot of our staff are locals in the areas we currently service, so they know what’s going on there. You need to give your customers the attention and importance they deserve, and that’s what Asian Vision provides,” said Magsaysay, the grandson of the former president Ramon Magsaysay Sr.

A leading internet service provider in Zambales, Batangas, and Quezon, Asian Vision started as a cable television company in 1973. It has since evolved to offer an ecosystem centered on internet cable and connectivity complemented by managed services.

Through its partnerships with industry leaders, Asian Vision aims to build an ecosystem whereby its clients can benefit from various services that will help grow their businesses. Among Asian Vision’s current partners are Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, Cisco, Google, GreatnessLab, Huawei, Kyrios, Packetworx, Sprout Solutions, and more.

Asian Vision was founded by Paco’s father, the former Sen. Ramon “Jun” Magsaysay Jr., who is the son of the country’s 7th president.

After successfully building the Carmen’s Best Premium Ice Cream brand, Paco is now venturing into the technology world and has proven that he is up to the task. Moreover, he has also received industry awards and the recognition of his peers. He has received the 2018 Agora Award for Excellence in Entrepreneurship, the 2022 Emerging Entrepreneur Award from the Italian Chamber of Commerce of the Philippines, the 2022 Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year in the Small Business Category, and the 2022 Mansmith Award for Enterprise Innovator for Product Innovation.

Most recently, he was named one of the Philippines’ Top 30 Leaders on LinkedIn and was given the Leadership Catalyst-Top Business Leader for Innovation Award.