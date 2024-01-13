PDLs graduate from senior HS courtesy of La Salle Green Hills

PERSONS deprived of liberty (PDLs) have embraced a La Sallian education, as one batch recently graduated with a senior high-school (SHS) diploma.

Among them, 14 still remain in detention. Two have obtained their freedom and attended the face-to-face rites, while one received her certificate at the Correctional Institute for Women (CIW).

Way back in 2018, La Salle Green Hills (LSGH) embarked on Values Formation classes with Mandaluyong City’s Bureau of Jail Management and Penology personnel for the PDLs. Entitled the “Liwanag Program,” the initiative aimed to provide basic education and technical-vocational courses.

This partnership blossomed in 2019, with full-fledged recollections which gathered over 700 inmates per session. At the onset of the pandemic, when mobility was restricted, the PDLs requested and expressed interest to further their education. Thus, LSGH’s Alternative Education Unit began to provide full online classes for adult learners.

To them, Br. Vincent Fernandez FSC presented the institution with the following rhetorical question: “You don’t pay for tuition. Why? First, [we put our lives and name at stake for you. What will you give in return?]”

In Filipino, he motivated the new enrollees: “[We will ask for payment in what form? It is for you to have a better life…] for something good for yourselves, your family, and country. [That is your payment.]”

Under this setup, LSGH provides elementary, and junior high school education over the course of a 10-month program for PDLs who aim for self-improvement.

“When they complete and pass their revalida, they will receive a diploma from the Department of Education. They will also obtain a certificate from LSGH, which makes them Lasallians as well. They’re family,” Br. Fernandez declared.

Moving up

UPON completion, the PDL students may move on to the senior high school curriculum under the Adult Night High School, which offers the online-feasible Accountancy, Business and Management strand. This academic year, there are 37 PDLs under this arrangement.

Part of their training not only involved core subjects, but also career and life skills, and even understanding self and society. Br. Fernandez shared that “we asked and helped them obtain their own Philippine Statistics Authority birth certificates. Now they understand the value of all these documents.”

SHS adviser Catherine Laguitan said that “furthermore, we even taught them how to fill out government forms, such as those for the Bureau of the Internal Revenue and the Social Security System on their own.”

Expanding onwards

WHILE there are success stories, there were also some heartbreaks. Br. Fernandez confided that “unfortunately, we lose some of our learners when they are transferred or released. They cannot do anything under the new circumstances. But we assured them that [LSGH] will send whatever credentials they have.”

However, there is a silver lining: Whenever PDLs are transferred to a new facility, they express to LSGH their intention to continue learning. Thus, the institution finds a way to link up with the center to make this possible.

“We have actually partnered up with the CIW due to our lady learner. The result? There were…more who wished to enroll,” testified Laguitan.

“The transferees bring us to other possible avenues to reach out. They take the initiative. We are led,” added Br. Fernandez.

At the end of the academic year, their experience-filled journeys are all compiled in a yearbook.

Humbling encounters

“MIND you, they are not perfect ladies and gentlemen…We have all these wonderful stories,” expressed the Christian brother. “[There] were also nightmares working with them. But it’s in these nightmares that we are humbled by it. They are the ones who teach us how far we can go. And the rest is God’s work.”

“They are no saints…But we can see so much goodness–we just don’t want to waste it, because it is overwhelmed by the darkness that surrounds them,” the prelate professed.

“For the PDLs [who] get released, it’s heartbreaking to see some of them go back to their old ways. We visit their homes to find out [and] understand how best we can help: To widen our perspectives [and] to discover the contexts, so that the way we teach can be relevant to them,” he continued. “My vocation as a brother, I owe to them. It is where I find the genuine and grounding meaning of why I joined the Lasallian Brothers.”

Looking forward

In 2020, this LSGH initiative expanded to the San Juan City Jail and Valenzuela City Jail. This year, the school will also serve the Makati City Jail and CIW.

For the last academic year, there were over 300 PDLs enrolled with LSGH.

“We are also hoping other institutions could engage similarly. I am certain they could be most helpful as well,” encouraged Br. Fernandez. “One day, we hope there are no more jails. Only development centers and schools. No more punishments.”

Other than PDLs, the LSGH Alternative Education Unit conducts diverse programs for community learners, such as out-of-school youth and adults, workers and domestic helpers, as well as students with special needs. For more information about its advocacy, visit https://www.facebook.com/ALS.LSGH/.