Now, there’s an all-in-one solution for a seamless real estate buying experience

ALL set to go house-hunting but worried about the long and winding process of tripping, buying and searching for the best home loan rates? Fret no more—there’s now a groundbreaking online solution that will dramatically simplify the process so you can make your dream home a reality faster and easier.

The new MatchHome (www.matchhome.ph) is a comprehensive real estate service that guides people through every step of the home-buying process. From matching the best property to securing a mortgage loan, MatchHome offers an all-in-one solution for a seamless and hassle-free experience.

MatchHome is an “all-in-one” real estate platform that empowers every Filipino to achieve their dream of home ownership, regardless of their financial circumstances.

“Owning a home is the ultimate dream of many Filipino families. In the past, the journey to realizing this dream begins with finding a property they like and shelling out the initial downpayment. After this, they are often left to their own devices—sometimes they end up paying the reservation fee for a property they really cannot afford, or going from bank to bank to find viable financing options,” says MatchHome President and CEO Kevin Carreon. “With MatchHome, they can find all the resources they need—from searching the property, to assessing if it’s a good fit for them and finding the financing service to help them complete the purchase. This portal was developed to help fulfill their dream home from start to finish.”

MatchHome, the first platform of its kind in the country, offers users a live inventory of properties that is constantly updated. These include real estate projects from top developers such as Alveo, Amaia, Avida, Filinvest, Megaworld, Phinma Properties, Robinsons Land, SMDC, Vista Land, and many more. This feature gives customers extensive reach for viewing or searching properties with ease.

Home buyers can also benefit from MatchHome‘s free assessment feature, which can help them make informed decisions on their property purchase. Not only that, the platform offers loan assistance to simplify the whole financing process.

Users can also settle their financial transactions with ease as MatchHome has an extensive list of partner banks such as AUB, BPI, BDO, Chinabank, East West Bank, and Metrobank, to name a few, as well as home loan companies including HC Mutual, and PNB OPHL (Own a Philippine Home Loan).

To know more, visit www.matchhome.ph or download the MatchHome Partner Central app for free on Google Play and the Appstore.