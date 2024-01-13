MMDC, 7-Eleven, GCash endow working students with scholarships, employment opportunities

HELPING current and future learners, Mapúa Malayan Digital College (MMDC) has partnered with 7-Eleven—the largest convenience store chain in the world and GCash—the country’s top finance super app. Both partnerships aim to create greater educational and career development opportunities for working students in the country.

The partnership between MMDC and 7-Eleven will lead to the creation of a scholarship program for the latter’s non-graduate employees. A number of the convenience store employees will be granted the college’s continuing-education scholarships. Each covers full tuition fees, and is valid for 45 units to be completed in two years.

Alongside the establishment of the scholarship program for working students, MMDC students can also explore internship and career opportunities at 7-Eleven.

“We believe that our people are the most important resource in our business. This partnership with MMDC is the latest milestone in our commitment to supporting the ambitions of our working student-employees,” said Violeta B. Apolinario, who heads 7-Eleven’s Human Resources and Administration Division. “As [the college offers learners convenience and flexibility, we encourage all our] working student-employees to enjoy the benefits of higher education for their long-term career development.”

MMDC’s Business Administration majors will use their expertise in operations management, marketing management, and human-resource management to equip 7-Eleven employees with modern skills that are essential for career growth.

Future fintech work force

AS a financial technology (fintech) institution, GCash continues to play a large role in advancing greater financial inclusion across the country. To encourage more young innovators to contribute toward nation-building, the linkage between MMDC and GCash opens up internship and employment opportunities for MMDC students.

Through the “GCash Early Career Program,” students can apply their knowledge in a real tech company as interns, with possible avenues for employment available upon graduation. GCash will also explore faculty-training sessions on new technologies and practices for MMDC instructors to apply in their classes.

“Partnerships with academic institutions are crucial to nurturing and developing young talent in tech. With digitalization continually impacting many industries around the world, we are delighted to join forces with MMDC to equip learners with the knowledge and skills needed to become competitive and build careers in fintech,” said Chief People Officer Robert Conrad Gonzales of GCash. “This collaborative effort helps ensure that students are firmly at the forefront of industry developments and ready for the challenges and opportunities within the evolving fintech landscape.”

MMDC’s information technology majors empower students to apply their expertise in software development, network and cyber security, as well as data analytics, offering significant benefits to various organizations.

“Since its inception, MMDC has always been enthusiastic about creating opportunities for personal development and career success through education, along with our PPC model [or projects, problems and cases], which prepares our students to face real-world challenges,” said MMDC vice president of marketing Jenny Chua. “We…are very excited to work together with both 7-Eleven and GCash to support all types of learners in their pursuit of higher education and career longevity.”

For more details on the MMDC Continuing Education Scholarship, visit https://www.mmdc.mcl.edu.ph/continuing-education-scholarship/. To apply, head on to www.mmdc.mcl.edu.ph.