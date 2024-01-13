How drag has evolved from entertainment to the political

THANKS to RuPaul’s Drag Race, drag queens are having a moment and hopefully they are not just a trend. I am thankful that drag queens are taking a stand and using their platforms to spread acceptance. Let’s be honest, if a drag queen walked down a street anywhere in Metro Manila, they would still be catcalled but things are getting slightly better, in my opinion.

Opinions about drag are polarizing but this is mine: Drag is a form of entertainment that’s powerful. Yes, it is political.

The term “drag” is believed to have originated from the theater. The exaggerated makeup, the outlandish costumes, and over-the-top performances are forms of rebellion against fixed gender roles.

I remember growing up and seeing drag almost normalized. The only drag queen I remember was Boots Babushka but there were others.

As drag become linked to LGBTQ+, it no longer was mainstream. Please note that I am talking about this as someone older, as a person who was alive long before RuPaul’s Drag Race came to be.

This is what I think: Many people are okay with drag as entertainment but the moment it is embroiled with LGBTQ+, people get angry.

Well, I am glad that drag is almost mainstream again and not just for entertainment. Drag is political. We must accept that. Every time I watch a drag performance, I always think of the struggles that queens have gone through to get to where they are now.

I attended the naughty-or-nice 2023 yearend party hosted by Durex Philippines as part of the brand’s commitment to celebrate uniqueness, exploration and pleasure.

Chriselda Segunda from Team Durex set the vibe for a night loaded with unity, freedom and fun as she welcomed everyone to #ComeTogether for a thrilling evening ahead. When I saw Baus Rufo, the host, I knew we were in for a great night.

The stage was then taken over by the captivating performances of known personalities in the drag scene, such as Myx Chanel, Matilduh, Jade So, Bernie, Arizona Brandy, and Marina Summers.

By letting drag queens take the stage, Durex hoped to embrace and celebrate diversity, reinforcing its commitment to creating an event where everyone, regardless of gender, feels welcomed and empowered.

During the event, the brand unveiled 12 Days of Durex-mas, a product showcase that allowed guests to experience maximum pleasure with the Durex product range such as condoms, lubricants, and toys. These included Durex Invisible, Durex Performa 12, and Play Classic and Saucy Strawberry lubricants.

EMMYS AND CRITICS CHOICE ON LIONSGATE

Lionsgate Play will exclusively stream the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards and 29th Critics Choice Awards on the platform.

“At Lionsgate Play, we are committed to providing the best entertainment experience to Filipino audiences, and what better way to do that than by broadcasting these highly anticipated awards shows,” said Cecile Marino, Lionsgate Philippines general manager.

The 75th Primetime Emmy Awards will be hosted by actor and comedian Anthony Anderson, who is best known for his role in the hit series black-ish.

The Emmys was initially scheduled for September 2023 but it was delayed due to Hollywood strikes. The event will take place on January 16 at 9 am (PHT), live and exclusive on Lionsgate Play on PLDT Home in the Philippines.

Meanwhile, Chelsea Handler will host the 29th annual Critics Choice Awards. The 29th Critics Choice Awards will take place on January 15 at 8am (PHT), and will be live and exclusive on Lionsgate Play on PLDT Home in the Philippines.

Image credits: Durex Philippines





