Exclusive new accessory for OPPO flip launched

OPPO, a leading smart device brand, has announced a collaboration with fashion house Ambush featuring a unique, stylish Flipped Padlock smartphone case designed exclusively for the OPPO Find N3 Flip by Ambush Creative Director YOON.

As OPPO’s latest collaboration in the world of fashion, the new campaign extends OPPO’s commitment to exploring the frontiers of fashion through its compact yet powerful Find N Flip series phones.

Through the collaboration, OPPO and Ambush seek to reimagine the intersection of style and functionality with the new OPPO X Ambush Flipped Padlock, inspired by the Heart Padlock Bag designed by YOON. Perfectly embodying OPPO’s brand mission, “Inspiration Ahead,” the Flipped Padlock stays true to YOON’s signature heart-shaped design, enveloping the compact OPPO Find N3 Flip in a trendy, eye-catching pink shade for a chic look.

The OPPO X Ambush collaboration goes beyond what meets the eye. The two brands have intertwined their unique styles to present a dynamic fusion of cutting-edge technology and pioneering fashion that resonates with today’s tech-savvy style icons. By bringing together the powerful yet compact OPPO Find N3 Flip with YOON and Ambush’s forward-looking designs, the partnership showcases how technology and fashion can be flawlessly blended.

“I’ve been a sci-fi fan since I was a kid, and technology development has always inspired my designs. The return of the Flip phone trend has brought me back to the late 1990s, a pivotal time in fashion when futuristic styles were on the rise, and people started using style as a status symbol. This collaboration explores how the smartphone, our most-used technology product, can become an extension of who we are,” said YOON.

Like Ambush, the OPPO Find N3 Flip fuses vintage and modern inspiration with its retro flip design and cutting-edge technology. In its design of the Flipped Padlock, Ambush has taken cues from the sleek body and powerful performance of the Find N3 Flip to create a one-of-a-kind accessory that collides Y2K style with contemporary trends.

The OPPO X Ambush Flipped Padlock case for the OPPO Find N3 Flip is available through the My OPPO App until supplies last.

More information about the OPPO X Ambush Flipped Padlock is available at tinyurl.com/4s4u3apy.