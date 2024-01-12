Watsons brings biggest Health Expo this February

On February 1-4, Watsons holds the biggest Watsons Health Expo 2024 at the SM Megatrade Halls, bringing Watsons brand of caring to more Filipinos. This event is brought by Watsons Club, which is the brand’s customer loyalty program wherein members can enjoy exclusive benefits and promos at Watsons.

As early as now, you can already become a Watsons Club member by simply downloading the Watsons app from the Google Play Store and App Store or through this link https://bit.ly/WatsonsMobileApp and registering with your mobile number to enjoy more perks and services from Watsons!

Among the services available during the four-day expo are the range of health and beauty products that are up to 70% off, brand booths and activities, free health consultations, informative and educational talks, raffle draws and prizes, wellness sessions, and pharmacy services under Click and Collect Express.

The participating brands in the Watsons Health Expo 2024 are Watsons Generics, Watsons Brands, Unilab, Belo, Puritan’s Pride, Goli, Reckitt, P&G, UL Skin Sciences, Berocca, Orahex, Cetaphil, Sanofi, Trianon, QuickFX, NOW, Mosbeau, Thiocell, Bestshape, Sleepasil, Snow, Biofitea, Sole Pharma, Health Fusion, NuWhite, Inmed, Regroe, Trust, Premiere, EZ, Sawaday, Koolfever, Ammeltz, Mead Johnsons, Salonpas, Difflam, Dequadin, Valda, Bactidol, Buscopan, Dulcolax, Mucosolvan, Claritin, Elica, Bewell-C, Cherifer, Propan, Fern-C, Poten-Cee, PNKids, Centrum Kids, Pharmaton Energy, Sangobion, Neurobion, Glucerna, Ensure, Nestle, Lipton, Emco, Skinny Mamas, Sofy, and many more.

You can now start your journey to health and wellness by downloading the Watsons app. Enjoy P100 off when you download the Watsons app through this link https://bit.ly/WatsonsMobileApp. Terms and conditions apply.

You can also visit any of 1000+ Watsons stores nationwide or pick up your orders at the nearest Watsons store in 30 minutes or less via Click & Collect or have them delivered to you in 3 hours through Express Delivery*.

For more information, follow @watsonsph on Instagram, like @WatsonsPH on Facebook, and follow @watsonsphilippines on TikTok.