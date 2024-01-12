Underdog against Japan’s Inoue? Doesn’t bother me at all–Ancajas

JERWIN ANCAJAS is the underdog when he fights World Boxing Association bantamweight champion Takuma Inoue on February 24 at the Kokugikan Arena in Tokyo, Japan.

But the tag doesn’t bother him.

“I’m already used to it [underdog], nothing new about it,” the 32-year-old former International Boxing Federation super flyweight world titleholder told BusinessMirror on Friday.

“It’s only natural that Inoue is favored in the fight by the fans because he’s the champion and we’ll be fighting in his hometown,” he added.

Takuma, 28 with an 18-1 win-loss record with four knockouts, is the odds on favorite—a $200 bet wins $100, while a $100 bet on Ancajas nets a $200 win.

But Ancajas, known by the monicker “Pretty Boy” because of his looks and tactical approach, doesn’t mind the bets.

“I don’t know about sports bets before, I only learned about the odds in bets a few years ago,” he said. “All I do is prioritize my training, how I fight, be the best boxer possible, and that’s it.”

“I remember I was an underdog, too, when I fought McJoe Arroyo, who was the champion in 2016,” he said. “I didn’t give attention on who’s favored or not, I just did my job as boxer. Now, I’m still doing the same thing.”

Ancajas snatched the Puerto Rican Arroyo’s belt via unanimous decision in their fight at Fort Bonifacio in Taguig City in September 2016. He defended the 115-pound title nine times.

He yielded the championship to Rio 2016 Olympian Fernando Daniel Martinez of Argentina on February 26, 2022, and lost in their rematch in October 2022 both by unanimous decision.

It was then that Ancajas decided to move up to the 118-lb class.

Ancajas crushed Colombia’s Wilmer Soto via a fifth-round technical knockout win last June in Minnesota in his bantamweight debut.