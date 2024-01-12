‘To ensure growth, Marcos must focus on infraspend’

WHILE the President is “good” for the Philippine economy—based on his recent efforts to recover from the pandemic—a local economist said the public wants him to not just be good but excellent for economic growth.

On the sidelines of a briefing by the First Metro Investment Corp. (FMIC)-University of Asia and the Pacific (UA&P) on Thursday, UA&P economist Victor A. Abola told reporters being excellent means the President must focus on infrastructure spending.

Focusing on infrastructure spending includes specifically ensuring the amounts set aside for these projects are spent judiciously. This means, ensuring that corruption will not have any place in project implementation, according to Abola.

“My assessment is that overall, I think BBM is performing well, good. But of course, we would like to have (him) be excellent. We can do more. But I think that things are picking up. And a number of things really need a little (more) time,” Abola said.

Abola also said the President must ensure that big-ticket projects such as the Metro Manila Subway are not stalled based on “flimsy objections.”

He noted that some high-income areas have voiced concern that the subway could cause flooding or make their locale more vulnerable to an earthquake.

The local economist said the construction of projects like the Metro Manila Subway is not something that should lead to problems like flooding or being more quake-vulnerable.

He said these are “hermetically sealed” projects and in some cases use innovations such as double tunnels that would reduce the vulnerability of these projects to certain disasters.

Abola deems it good that the Japanese are the ones undertaking the subway project. For one, Japan is no stranger to earthquakes and two, “the Japanese will not cut corners.”

On New Year’s Day, Japan was struck by a magnitude 7.6 earthquake, toppling buildings and causing the death of dozens of its residents and citizens. Bloomberg earlier reported that the earthquake is only one of about 150 that happen in Japan annually.

“I understand there are some high-income areas that are (objecting to the) subway passing that area on the grounds that (there is) pollution or (earthquake risk), that’s also a very flimsy excuse because you go to Japan and they are earthquake-prone and they have so many layers (of these subways) so these are not serious objections,” Abola stressed.



Anti-graft measures

Abola said, however, that the President has already removed some graft and corruption problems in government. This included the issuance of Executive Order 41 which prohibited the collection of pass-through fees on national roads by Local Government Units (LGUs).

He said he believes passthrough fees are unconstitutional since the country is one state, and cities cannot simply impose their own tariffs and trade barriers.

“We are one state, it’s not like you can impose tariffs or trade barriers between cities. [Those are] actually unconstitutional LGU moves. I believe its unconstitutional,” Abola said.

“They’re even trying to tax things inside the tollways but that’s part of the national government. They are prohibited from taxing the national government, its obvious,” he added.

Economic performance

The Philippine economy is expected to grow by 6 percent this year while inflation could fall within the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) target at 3.8 percent.

Growth in 2023, to be announced toward the end of this month, is expected to average 5.5 percent. This will be on the back of a projected 6.4-percent and 6.1-percent growth of the Services and Industry sectors, respectively.

FMIC-UA&P said growth will be driven by robust private consumption, increased government infrastructure spending, a strong labor market, and the recovery of domestic tourism.

The country’s external sector remains stable, with manageable external debt, decreasing debt-to-GDP ratio and substantial Gross International Reserves (GIR) exceeding $100 billion, equivalent to seven and a half months’ worth of imports.



Risks watched

Meanwhile, the think tank is watching geopolitical risks that could derail growth globally and in the region.

Abola said these “flash points” include the Middle East, Taiwan elections, and the West Philippine Sea. However, if things change, especially in the West Philippine Sea, this will have a greater impact.

“Instead of water cannons, they use real-life bullets. That’s my definition of a different scenario because China, of course, is trying to bully us because they see us as weak,” Abola said.

In as far as domestic political risks are concerned, Abola saw nothing “new on the horizon” given that it is widely expected that the Vice President will run for President and is still one of the top contenders for 2028.