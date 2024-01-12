SEC tells firms to observe deadlines

Davao City—The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC)-Davao Extension Office reminded business establishments and corporations of the upcoming deadline of the submission of documents and requirements, as well as payments, under the amnesty period.

“Payments made will be forfeited in the absence of the required submissions,” the SEC has warned.

In a statement posted online, the SEC cited its Memorandum Circular No. 20, series of 2023, which indicated that “applicant-corporations that have failed to submit the amnesty requirements on or before the deadline results in the forfeiture of a P5,000 fee for non-compliant corporations and 50 percent of assessed penalties for suspended/revoked corporations, in addition to the initial P3,060 initial petition fee”.

To ensure a successful amnesty filing, it said the non-compliant corporations must submit their latest General Information Sheet (GIS) and Annual Financial Statement (AFS) on the SEC Electronic Filing and Submission Tool (eFAST).

Suspended or revoked corporations should submit their petitions, along with their latest GIS and AFS, copies of their certificates of incorporation, latest mayor’s or business permits, and certificates of registration with the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR).

These documents should be submitted to the Extension Office, initially through email at secdavao@gmail.com, it added. It said applicant-corporations may reach out to SEC Davao Extension Office at 0932-973-8791 for further inquiry.

“The commission is preparing to implement a significant increase of up to 1,900 percent in basic penalties for late and non-filing of reports post-amnesty period,” the SEC said.

In October 2023, the SEC released a list of 22,403 ordinary corporations that are in danger of having their certificates of incorporation revoked for their failure to submit their GIS within five years from the date of incorporation.

A separate list covering 298,335 ordinary corporations that have failed to submit their GIS for three times consecutively or intermittently within 5 years has likewise been released.

“Such corporations are encouraged to avail of the amnesty program to avoid getting their corporate registrations revoked or getting tagged as delinquent. Availing of the amnesty will also allow them to continue enjoying the benefits and privileges of being a registered business in the Philippines.”

Corporations availing of the amnesty only answered a web-based expression of interest form on their SEC eFast accounts and pay the amnesty fee. Suspended and revoked corporations will also need to pay the petition fee.

After signifying their interest to avail of the amnesty, eligible corporations must submit their latest due GIS and AFS on eFAST. Meanwhile, suspended and revoked corporations must also submit their petitions to lift their suspension or revocation, together with their GIS and AFS. Submissions of these requirements are all set on January 31, 2024.

The SEC further requires suspended and revoked corporations to submit copies of their certificates of registration with the BIR to the SEC Company Registration and Monitoring Department or the nearest SEC Extension Office through email by January 31, 2024.