Recognizing LGUs’ efforts in cleanliness programs

President Marcos last week called on local government units (LGUs) to participate in the nationwide cleanup drive dubbed the “Kalinisan sa Bagong Pilipinas” Program, which was launched on January 6 in observance of the National Community Development Day.

In a video message posted on the Presidential Communications Office’s official Facebook page, the President said: “Let our barangays be the laboratory of workable ideas, a showcase of what we can achieve together, and proof that the basic government unit, the barangay, teems with best practices. Let us start with order and cleanliness. Filipinos do not deserve dirty, dingy, or dark communities. So let’s act to make our environment comfortable and clean. There should be no place, no space for dirt, dust, and darkness in our community.”

Cleanliness is an essential aspect of maintaining a healthy and livable environment. As the fundamental unit of governance, barangays can serve as shining examples of clean, healthy, and sustainable communities for the rest of the country to emulate. That’s because a clean barangay fosters a sense of community pride and identity. When residents take responsibility for maintaining cleanliness in their surroundings, it creates a positive environment that encourages civic engagement and cooperation. Clean streets, parks, and public spaces promote a sense of ownership and inspire residents to take pride in their barangay.

To motivate LGUs to undertake cleanliness programs at the local level, the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) will soon give quarterly awards to the cleanest barangays. DILG Secretary Benjamin “Benhur” Abalos said this is in line with the President’s directive to incentivize LGUs maintaining cleanliness in their areas. (Read the BusinessMirror report, “DILG to award cleanest barangays under Kalinisan project—Abalos,” January 9, 2024).

The DILG chief made the announcement at the launch of the “Kalinga at Inisyatiba para sa Malinis na Bayan” (Kalinisan) Project at Baseco Compound in Manila over the weekend. He said the DILG is now formulating a recognition system covering over 42,000 barangays in the country on a monthly basis.

“We will monitor the performance of each barangay on a monthly basis. We will have an awarding every quarter,” he said.

Abalos also urged local governments to invest in programs, projects, and activities on solid waste management and ecological practices. “This should go beyond today. We should do this every day in our barangays. Cleanliness should be a way of life,” he said.

Maintaining cleanliness in barangays requires the collaborative efforts of residents, barangay officials, and local government units. Effective governance plays a vital role in implementing and enforcing cleanliness policies, such as regular garbage collection schedules, waste segregation guidelines, and penalties for violations.

Barangay officials should lead by example, actively participate in cleanliness initiatives, and ensure the availability of resources for waste management and sanitation infrastructure. Building partnerships with relevant stakeholders, including waste management agencies and non-governmental organizations, can also enhance the barangay’s capacity to maintain cleanliness.

Education and awareness campaigns also play a crucial role in maintaining cleanliness in barangays. Local government units, in collaboration with community organizations and schools, can conduct outreach programs to educate residents about the importance of cleanliness. These initiatives can focus on waste management, proper sanitation practices, and the ecological impact of individual actions. By raising awareness and providing the necessary knowledge and tools, residents can make informed decisions and actively contribute to maintaining cleanliness and sustainability.

Fortunately, the DILG is not alone leading this nationwide clean up activity. Other agencies backstopping its efforts include the Presidential Communications Office, the Department of Labor and Employment, Department of Environment and Natural Resources, Department of Social Welfare and Development, Department of Health, Department of Tourism, Department of Agriculture, Commission on Higher Education, Metropolitan Manila Development Authority, and Technical Education and Skills Development Authority.

A nationwide cleanup drive has no chance to fail when government agencies and barangay residents work together in harmony. The collaboration between government agencies and these citizen-driven initiatives enhances the effectiveness and reach of nationwide cleanup drives. By combining the efforts of these two stakeholders, we can usher in a cleaner and more sustainable future not only for our barangays but also for the whole country.