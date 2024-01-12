PSEi, corporate earnings will rise this year—FMIC

First Metro Investment Corp. (FMIC) said Thursday it expects the economy to grow by 6 percent this year, enough to help the Philippine Stock Exchange index (PSEi) to rise to as high as 7,500 points by yearend.

Christina Ulang, FMIC head of research, said corporate earnings are projected to grow by 11 percent this year. This may give the main index, the PSEi, a price to earnings ratio of 12.6 times to 13.6 times.

The PSEi closed 2023 at 6,450.04. For 2023, the main index was down by 116.35 points or more than 1 percent.

The benchmark index was up on Thursday by 67.62 points to close at 6,613.73 points.

She said investors are optimistic at the start of the year and this sentiment may persist until the Chinese New Year in February.

“But as soon as inflation disappoints and the GDP number comes out, they may not hit the target, there could be a market reaction. Add to that if El Nino proves to be stronger than expected, quarter,” Ulang said.

“But the policy rate cut could be coming soon, maybe earlier than expected or later depending on how the inflation picture evolves and we think the January inflation is going to be still on the downtrend and will be supportive of this ongoing rally.”

Ulang said the potential easing of bond yields should boost the attractiveness of the stock market, encouraging issuers to consider equity issuances as a valuable alternative for capital raising.

Meanwhile, Daniel Camacho, FMIC head of investment banking said the expected policy pivot by monetary officials, along with a slowdown in inflation, is poised to entice debt issuers back into the market, capitalizing on reduced borrowing costs.

The pivot, however, may only materialize by the second half of the year, a reduction of between 75 and 125 basis points across the curve.

“We see a softening of rates as inflationary pressure decreases. We do not foresee a cut in BSP [Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas] rates in the first half but possibly one or two in the second half of the year which will further push rates downwards.”

Camacho said high rates last year tempered issuers’ fundraising through the fixed-income market, deferring or downsizing issuances or tapping bank loans instead.

Issuances last year dropped to P106 billion last year compared to P327 billion in 2022.