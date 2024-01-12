PSC, PRISAA seal MOA on Legazpi games

THE Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) and Private Schools Athletic Association (PRISAA) signed a memorandum of agreement (MOA) that will strengthen the agency’s grassroots initiative on Friday at the University of Santo Tomas (UST) campus in Legazpi City.

PSC chairman Richard Bachmann and PRISAA national chairman Rev. Fr. Vicente Uy signed the MOA along with PSC commissioner Edward Hayco and executive director Paulo Tatad and other PRISAA officials.

UST-Legazpi will host the PRISAA nationals in July.

“We recognize the pivotal role that organizations like PRISAA play in shaping the landscape of Philippine sports,” Bachmann said. “Their commitment to providing a platform for young talents to compete, learn, and grow, through the PRISAA National Games, is commendable.”

Under the agreement, PRISAA, in collaboration with the PSC, would initiate the conduct of training courses and lectures for technical officials and coaches under the PRISAA system with the help of national sports associations.

Among these programs are Talent Identification, Adopt an Athlete Initiative and Certification Courses for PRISAA coaches and technical officials.

The PSC would also create a technical working group for the implementation of grassroots sports initiatives and take necessary steps to ensure the sustainability of projects.

“This partnership is significant for PRISAA. This will pave the way for us to closely collaborate with PSC in empowering our grassroots program of different regions nationwide,” PRISAA national vice chairman Rev. Fr. Jessie Pasquin said.

“As we begin this partnership, we aspire to build a comprehensive and inclusive sports ecosystem that nurtures talent from the grassroots level upward,” Bachmann said. “The PSC needs platforms like this to help us find the next athlete, to grow sports, and to help fix training facilities.”