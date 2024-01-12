PHL to ask Iran to free 18 Filipino seafarers

THE Department of Foreign Affairs instructed the Philippine Embassy in Tehran to speak with Iranian authorities on the condition of 18 Filipino seafarers taken at the Gulf of Oman Thursday.

On Thursday, Iran’s Navy seized oil tanker St. Nikolas while en route to Aliaga, Turkey when armed masked men boarded and seized control of the vessel. Later, the Iranian Navy confirmed their forces boarded the St. Nikolas, carrying 145,000 tons of oil from Basra, Iraq.

Of the 19 crew on board the Marshall Islands-flagged and Greek-owned ship, 18 are Filipinos and one is Greek.

This brings to 35 the number of Filipino seafarers being held against their will at the height of the renewed conflict in the Middle East.

Last November, 17 Filipino seafarers on board the MV Galaxy Leader were also taken by Houthi naval forces when their vehicle carrier passed through the Red Sea.

DFA Undersecretary for Migrant Workers Affairs Eduardo De Vega said the Philippine Embassy in Iran has been tasked to “coordinate” with the Iranian authorities to negotiate for the early release of 18 Filipinos.

Iran’s state-owned media, Fars News Agency (FNA), quoted the Iranian Navy as saying that a court order was issued against the vessel “in retaliation for the theft of Iran’s oil by the US.”

St. Nikolas, erstwhile named Suez Rajan, had been involved in the US-Iran tussle in April 2023. The US seized the vessel for allegedly bringing Iran’s oil, a violation for the ongoing oil embargo sanction that Washington has imposed on Tehran.

Iran accused the US Navy of unloading the Iranian oil worth $56 million off to the Texas port.

“Acts of trespassing on tankers carrying Iranian oil are ‘clear examples of piracy,’” the FNA reported.

The US Naval Forces Central Command (NavCen) accused the Iranian Navy of “unlawful” seizure of the vessel. It said the crew were transiting the international waters and “were forced to change course toward the Iranian territorial waters.”

Iran is presently holding five ships and over 90 crew members “hostage” from vessels they seized nearly a year ago. Prior to this incident, Iran also allegedly attacked M/V Pacific Gold in the Indian Ocean, the US NavCen added.

“Iran’s actions are contrary to international law and threaten maritime security and stability,” Vice Adm. Brad Cooper, the commander of US NavCen Forces Central Command and Commander US 5th Fleet, said in a statement.