Perpetual Help tabs Racela as Altas coach

UNIVERSITY of Perpetual Help System Dalta recently tapped former Philippine Basketball Association star Olsen Racela as coach of its seniors team in the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA).

“It’s official, there’s a new head [coach] in town—welcome Coach Olsen Racela to Perpetual,” the team announced on social media on Friday. “We are psyched to see you on the hard court.”

Racela officially signed his contracts Thursday night at Perpetual Help’s Las Piñas campus in the presence of team manager Anton Tamayo, former ace player Scottie Thompson, athletic director Frank Gusi and Myk Saguiguit, the team’s former coach who will remain part of the staff.

Racela is expected to hold his first practice session Monday.

Under Saguiguit, the Altas were a win short of making the Final Four berth in Season 99 and wound up tied for fifth with host Jose Rizal University on a 10-8 win-loss record.

With Racela coming in, Perpetual Help has high hopes of finally cracking the magic four and eventually earning a shot at a historic NCAA crown when the grand old league holds its 100th season.

Racela will have an abundance of talent that he inherits from Saguiguit with 15 players remaining with the team including Jun Roque, Cyrus Nitura, Johnb Abis, Mark Omega and Christian Pagaran.