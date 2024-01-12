PBBM turns over housing units to residents affected by Bay rehab, breaks ground for new project

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. handed over 360 housing units in Bacoor, Cavite, as part of the Ciudad Kaunlaran Project Phase I and initiated the groundbreaking for Phase II.

In his speech on Friday, the President said the project, a collaboration between the National Housing Authority (NHA), Bacoor’s local government, and various agencies, aims to provide relief to Cavite residents affected by the Supreme Court’s Writ of Continuing Mandamus for Manila Bay cleanup.

President Marcos emphasized the swift relocation to safe, quality, and comfortable homes, with Phase I’s completion set before March.

Encouraging cooperation for community well being, Marcos highlighted Ciudad Kaunlaran as a symbol of hope and urged beneficiaries to utilize this opportunity for personal development and secure futures.

The target completion date for the relocation or turnover of all the housing units under Phase I will be finished before March, while two more buildings will be constructed under the second phase of the project, which can accommodate up to 120 families.

The second phase is expected to be completed by the first quarter of 2025.

President Marcos said the NHA was able to construct over 80,000 housing units nationwide as part of the government’s efforts to provide shelter to Filipino families, including the P700 million budget through the Emergency Housing Assistance Program (EHAP).

The budget was funded for families who were affected by natural and man-made disasters.

Marcos added that the government is also closely working with Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development Secretary Jerry Acuzar to continue the construction of housing units for those affected residents.