PBA women’s 3×3 back after 7-year hiatus

THE Philippine Basketball Association’s (PBA) 3×3 tournament for women is up for relaunch after a seven-year absence.

Six teams, including two national squads, are taking part in the Invitational Women’s PBA 3×3 set to kick off on January 22.

The single round eliminations will be played during game days of the men’s PBA 3×3 Season 3 Third Conference held every Monday and Tuesday.

“We will include the women’s eliminations in the remaining Legs of the PBA 3×3 Season 3 Third Conference,” said PBA deputy commissioner Eric Castro.

Castro said the top four teams at the end of the 15-game eliminations will advance to the crossover, knockout semifinals.

The finalists will dispute the championship in a winner-take-all game.

Completing the six-team field are Uratex Dream, Angeli’s Resort, Philippine Navy and Philippine Air Force.

The league first launched the women’s half-court game in 2016 during the term of commissioner  Chito Narvasa. It lasted for one season.

At that time all 12 member ball clubs were represented. Blackwater won the Philippine  Cup, NLEX emerged champion in the Commissioner’s Cup and GlobalPort topped the Governors’ Cup.

