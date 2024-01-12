Of comics, comedy shows, and being Pinoy

Stella Arnaldo

I’VE always been into comedy and comedians. As a child, I grew up with shows like The Carol Burnett Show and Rowan and Martin’s Laugh-In, and was a fan of comedians like Jerry Lewis and Don Rickles.

In the late 1970s, I was an avid viewer of sitcoms like M*A*S*H (whose final season and episodes I had finally caught during the pandemic), SOAP, and in the 1980s, The Golden Girls was a favorite.

Comedy series and sitcoms were just shows that everyone in the family could sit down and enjoy together. We’re just a family that likes to laugh and even at the direst and lowest depths of emotional distress, like a death of a sibling or parent, we deal with our grief with our sense of humor.

Among the Filipino comedy shows and sitcoms I watched as a teen included Sic O’Cloc News (which the Marcos dictatorship allowed on the government-owned IBC 13 to show they were cool with comedians that made fun of current events and politicians), Abangan ang Susunod ng Kabanata, Iskul Bukol, and even Chika Chika Chicks. So I’ve managed to appreciate a lot of comedy styles ranging from TVJ’s toilet humor, Don Rickles’ potshots on anyone and everyone (I just loved the celebrity roasts which featured him as a headliner), political satire courtesy of Jon Stewart (The Daily Show), dry British humor (Absolutely Fabulous), to the silly and idiotic like most stunts on Conan O’Brien’s late night show and Saturday Night Live.

OK, this is a roundabout way of saying I appreciate Jo Koy. I loved his Netflix specials where he makes fun of his mom and how she would solve all childhood illness with a dose of Vicks Vaporub on his chest, on the soles of his feet which would be then be wrapped in socks, on his eyes so he could sleep; his teenage son’s supposed lack of hygiene (e.g. the latter eats bits of food unstuck from his teeth while flossing; of his Filipino-American heritage (on his dad thinking that Koy’s mom was Chinese: “Rice is rice”); and every other culture (e.g. Hawaiians and their affinity for spam, the way Japanese and Koreans speak, etc).

Koy is relatable, and I was able to catch his last show in Manila (Funny is Funny), which was the first large-scale public gathering I had attended since the pandemic, and he totally brought the house down. He also professed his love for Mary Grace’s cheese rolls and joked that he had money to invest in it as he wondered why its products weren’t available in the US. (See “Jo Koy ‘shocks’ Mary Grace with shoutout” in BusinessMirror, September 2, 2022.)

He was here to promote his movie Easter Sunday, featuring a mostly all-Filipino cast which included the legendary Lou Diamond Philips and Tia Carrere. Unfortunately, the movie just had too many characters that they weren’t drawn very well, with some forced bits. So it generated fewer laughs than—surprise!—the Golden Globe Awards.

Seriously, I caught the show and was surprised that Koy was bashed for his hosting. With barely two weeks to prepare—let’s face it, no comedian wanted the job, and now we know why—Jo Koy’s monologue was actually funny. Not hilarious in the Tina Fey-Amy Poehler sort of way, but he did land a lot of those jokes. Robert De Niro laughed at the bit where Koy said he especially enjoyed the actor’s last performance—fathering a child at 80 years old. (If you’ve ever watched The Graham Norton Show which has De Niro as an occasional guest, you’d see that even Norton—who is a brilliant talk show host—has a way difficult time getting the actor to laugh. Even if the latter is plied with alcohol.)

Koy also got the great Meryl Streep—his mom’s favorite actress—to play along and do the Wakanda Forever gesture, with arms crossed across her chest. (And why shouldn’t she be game? She did Mamma Mia to annoy her kids, Streep once said.) So the Swifties hated that bit about their idol’s cutaways at the NFL matches. Thing is, that joke wasn’t even against Taylor Swift but a diss at the NFL. (The ultimate punchline being The Globes camera cut to Taylor Swift taking a sip of her wine, with a supposed “death stare.”) Earlier hating on Koy, some Swifties are now trying to walk back their OA reaction by saying their idol was actually playing along with the joke. Sige na nga.

I admit that the comedian’s reference to the Barbie movie (based “on a plastic doll with big boobies”) fell flat, because it did try to overcome the stereotype of women and their place in society. Maybe Koy did miss the movie’s point, but if you only had 10 days to watch all the movies in running for The Globes, you might miss it, too.

The only thing that mildly annoyed me was how Koy kept on saying sorry when his jokes bombed. In contrast, this is why Ricky Gervais was such a successful host despite his acerbic wit and his disses versus the Hollywood celebs—he just didn’t care what they thought. And oh, yes, they hated Gervais, too. He knew these celebs just take themselves too seriously and it was hilarious how Gervais knocked them down a few pegs lower with his riffs. And that is the tough crowd Koy had to deal with as well. (Ironically, Gervais won a Globe for Best Stand-up Special for his show Armageddon.)

What’s unfortunate is a lot of Filipinos, even those who haven’t actually watched The Globes, have ganged up on Jo Koy after reading the foreign news reports and opinion pieces criticizing his performance. (Because of course, foreign commentators can’t be wrong! They are the best thinkers and all-so-knowing! Ugh.) The thing with us Pinoys, we’re so quick to claim successful foreigners with even just 1/1000th of Filipino blood as our own, but are first in line to whip them when they fall short of our expectations. (Admit it, you thought Carrere was untalented until you found out she was partly Filipino.)

Sure, I didn’t like Koy’s Easter Sunday, but I still found it amazing that we got to see a lot of Filipinos on a Hollywood movie produced by no less than Steven Spielberg. Similarly, I wish that other Filipinos view Koy’s hosting of The Globes as another achievement for our culture. Not every Pinoy has been given the opportunity to do this, and by far Koy has done more to promote our heritage and the Philippines than any Goodwill Ambassador for Tourism we currently have. If there’s anything that Koy is guilty of, is that he was too eager to represent us.

And despite this brief low point in his career, as fellow comic Kevin Hart says, Jo Koy will continue to sell out stadiums and arenas. For sure, he will use this Globes’ experience as material for his future shows, as many comedians often pick out stuff from their lives and amplify them to get laughs. From this, he will learn to further polish his jokes and hopefully be unapologetic about them. If he gets offered to host The Globes again, by all means Koy should take it. But maybe demand that he gets more time to prepare for the gig.

Image credits: AP





