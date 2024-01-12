Motor vehicle and credit card loans sustain growth in November 2023

Credit card and motor vehicle loans boosted consumer loans in November 2023, according to the latest data from the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP).

Preliminary data showed consumer loans to residents increased by 23.6 percent in November 2023 from 22.8 percent in October 2033.

“[This was] driven by the faster increase in credit card loans, motor vehicle loans, and salary-based general purpose consumption loans,” BSP said.

The data showed consumer loans reached P1.249 trillion. Of this amount, P707.162 billion was accounted for by credit card loans, while P376.832 billion was the share of motor vehicle loans.

Credit card loans grew 31 percent in November 2023, faster than 30.4 percent in October 2023. The data showed motor vehicle loans grew 15.6 percent in November 2023 from 14.4 percent in October 2023.

The BSP also said salary-based general purpose consumer loans reached P134.747 billion, while other loans amounted to P30.351 billion.

Salary loans increased 8.5 percent in November 2023, faster than the 6.5 percent posted in October 2023. Other loans grew 46.1 percent in November 2023 but slower than the 67.8 percent posted in October 2023.

Meanwhile, preliminary data indicated that outstanding loans of universal and commercial banks (U/KBs), net of reverse repurchase (RRP) placements with the BSP increased by 7 percent year-on-year in November from 7.1 percent in October.

On a month-on-month seasonally adjusted basis, outstanding universal and commercial bank loans, net of RRPs, rose by 0.6 percent.

Further, outstanding loans to residents, net of RRPs, rose at a slightly slower pace of 7.4 percent in November from 7.5 percent in October, while outstanding loans to non-residents declined by 5 percent in October from a 5. percent decrease in October.

Outstanding loans for production activities went up by 5.7 percent in November from 5.9 percent in the previous month, mainly due to the growth in loans to major sectors including real estate activities (11.9 percent); electricity, gas, steam, and air-conditioning supply (12.8 percent); and wholesale and retail trade, and repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles (9.6 percent).