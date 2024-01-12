MGB projects ‘strong’ outlook for PHL mining industry in 2024

With the sterling performance of the Philippine mining sector last year amid “favorable” global mining developments, the Mines and Geosciences Bureau (MGB) is confident of declaring a bright outlook for the industry throughout the year.

A total of 12 projects are expected to commence operation in the next six months, boosting the country’s metals production.

In the first nine months of the previous year, the country’s metallic minerals production value remains robust, with a growth of 7.8 percent year-on-year, the MGB reported. With the various favorable factors being sustained, such as competitive world market prices of metals and the increasing demand for ore, the industry is off to a good start this year.

During the first three quarters in 2023, the metallic mineral production value rose from P176.24 billion to P189.08 billion, a growth of P12.84 billion or 7.28 percent.

Nickel ore and its nickel by-products, nickel-cobalt mixed sulfide (NCMS), and scandium oxalate continued to have the biggest share with P89.99 billion or 47.60 percent.

Gold, meanwhile, landed second, with P77.65 billion or 41.07 percent. On the other hand, copper grabbed the third position accounting for P18.79 billion or 9.94 percent. The shared value of silver, chromite, and iron ore amounted to P2.64 billion, which is about 1.40 percent.

In terms of regional contribution to total production, the MGB report said Caraga provided the largest impact with 31.93 percent or P60.36 billion, followed by the Mimaropa Region with13.52 percent or P25.56 billion, and in third was Cagayan Valley with 11.70 percent or P22.12 billion.

According to the MGB, the Caraga Region remains the country’s mining capital with two gold mines, one chromite mine, 18 nickel mines, one hydrometallurgical processing plant, and one gold processing plant.

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas gold purchases amounted to about P21.74 billion with five gold buying stations strategically located across the country.

“On the international front, considering the clear shift towards renewable technologies or so-called green technologies coupled with the emerging industry technologies commonly known as the Fourth Industrial Revolution, the essential or critical metals for the advancement of said technologies remain under the spotlight,” the report stated.

These include minerals, such as gold, nickel, cobalt, copper, and iron. “Founded on this premise the outlook for the mining industry remains strong,” the report added.

Another unprecedented development is Indonesia’s emergence as the country’s latest tight export market for nickel ore.

China’s demand for ore from the Philippines is projected to grow as they begin to stock up given Indonesia’s supply situation together the anticipation of the rainy season, which is prevalent towards the end of the year in the Philippines particularly in the nickel-rich Caraga region.

Lastly, the MGB reported that under its Priority Projects Phase I category for metallic mines, 12 projects are still expected to commence within the next six months.

“If realized, this raises the upbeat expectation that the nation will be able to produce and export more of these goods given the high level of global demand in the future,” the MGB report added.