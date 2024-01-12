Megaworld to build second Palawan hotel

Megaworld Corp. on Thursday said it is building its second hotel development inside its 462-hectare Paragua Coastown ecotourism township in San Vicente, Palawan.

The 10-story Paragua Sands Hotel will have 313 guest rooms and suites in varied layouts, ideal for tourists and travelers visiting the town of San Vicente.

To be managed and operated by Megaworld Hotels and Resorts, Paragua Sands Hotel is scheduled for opening in 2029. It will be the 20th hotel property launched by Megaworld.

Room types and sizes range from twin suite of up to 32 square meters, queen suite of up to 32.5 square meters, junior suite of up to 61 square meters, executive suite of up to 60.5 square meters and presidential suite of 140 square meters.

There will also be dedicated specially-abled suites of up to 34 square meters for guests needing special room arrangements during their stay. These rooms will feature varying views of the nearby mountains and the nearby Pagdanan Bay.

“We are very excited to introduce our 20th hotel property in our portfolio, and what better destination to host it than in San Vicente, Palawan, which is home to the longest beachline in the country and the second longest in the entire Southeast Asia,” Cleofe Albiso, managing director, Megaworld Hotels and Resorts, said.

Paragua Sands Hotel will be just a five-minute walk to both the beach and the mangrove reserve park, which will form part of the sprawling township. It will sit right beside Savoy Hotel Palawan and Oceanfront Premier Residences, the first hotel and residential condominium developments rising inside the township respectively, and surrounded by lots from the soon-to-rise Mercato Shophouse District nearby.

It will feature a variety of facilities and amenities located at the central amenity area on the second and third floors. These include its own swimming pool and kiddie pool, a pool deck with seating area, an outdoor deck and balconies, a kid’s club, spa with treatment rooms, fitness center with yoga area, and male and female changing rooms with wet and dry sauna.

Out of the 20 hotel properties Megaworld launched, 12 are operational with around 5,000 hotel room keys, namely Richmonde Hotel Ortigas, Eastwood Richmonde Hotel, Richmonde Hotel Iloilo, Savoy Hotel Newport, Savoy Hotel Boracay, Savoy Hotel Mactan Newtown, Belmont Hotel Manila, Belmont Hotel Boracay, Belmont Hotel Mactan, Kingsford Hotel Manila, Twin Lakes Hotel in Laurel, Batangas near Tagaytay and Hotel Lucky Chinatown in Binondo, Manila.